Wife of 'notorious criminal' part of 'contrived accident' that led to €240,000 claims

A former model, and wife of a man described in court as a "notorious criminal", was told by a judge she was part of a contrived accident that led to claims by herself and three of her sisters-in-law for damages totalling €240,000.

A former model, and wife of a man described in court as a "notorious criminal", was told by a judge she was part of a contrived accident that led to claims by herself and three of her sisters-in-law for damages totalling €240,000.

The judge's comments illustrate the need for a perjury act.

Julieanne Joyce (23) and her in-laws were ordered in June to pay legal costs which will total close on €100,000 after all of their claims were thrown out by Judge Terence O'Sullivan in the Circuit Civil Court.

Judge O'Sullivan told Ms Joyce her case against the Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) and a taxi driver had all the hallmarks of an exaggerated claim to maximise injuries. He accepted that as the four women had sat in the taxi moaning and shouting following a set-up collision, firefighters had been asked to remove the roof because of alleged spinal injuries.

When cross-examined by Conor Kearney, counsel for the taxi driver, all four told the court they had stepped out of the taxi after medics ruled out any possibility of spinal injury.

Barrister Michael Murray, for the MIBI, told Ms Joyce that her husband Patrick Joyce was a notorious criminal who was jailed for 14 years for his part in an aggravated burglary in Co Tipperary in which a couple had been put through a terrifying ordeal.

Ms Joyce, of Edenmore Walk Apartments, Raheny, Dublin, and her sisters-in-law Elizabeth Ward (28), of Priorswood, Coolock, Dublin, Kathleen O'Reilly (30), of Clongriffen, Dublin, and Philomena Joyce (19), of Moatview Avenue, Dublin, had each sued the defendants for €60,000 arising from a rear-ending on May 5, 2014 on Clonshaugh Road, Dublin.

Irish Independent