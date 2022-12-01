| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Wife of Kinahan cartel lieutenant to be jailed after court finds suspended sentence for laundering cash was too lenient

Deirdre Brady ordered to serve one year in prison beginning next month

Deirdre Brady will begin a one-year jail sentence next month. Photo: Collins Photo Agency Expand
Declan Brady is currently serving a prison term for laundering cash for a criminal organisation Expand
Declan Brady's mistress Erika Lukacs received a three-year fully suspended sentence for her role in laundering almost €200K. Photo: Collins Photo Agency Expand

Close

Deirdre Brady will begin a one-year jail sentence next month. Photo: Collins Photo Agency

Deirdre Brady will begin a one-year jail sentence next month. Photo: Collins Photo Agency

Declan Brady is currently serving a prison term for laundering cash for a criminal organisation

Declan Brady is currently serving a prison term for laundering cash for a criminal organisation

Declan Brady's mistress Erika Lukacs received a three-year fully suspended sentence for her role in laundering almost €200K. Photo: Collins Photo Agency

Declan Brady's mistress Erika Lukacs received a three-year fully suspended sentence for her role in laundering almost €200K. Photo: Collins Photo Agency

/

Deirdre Brady will begin a one-year jail sentence next month. Photo: Collins Photo Agency

Paul Neilan

Deirdre Brady, who is married to a senior Kinahan Cartel member known as ‘Mr Nobody’, is to be jailed after the Court of Appeal found today that her original suspended sentence for helping to launder almost €800K in crime cash was too lenient.

Mother of three Brady (55), of The Bailey, Castlefarm, Naas, Co Kildare, was given a three-year wholly suspended sentence after pleading guilty to two offences contrary to Section 7 of Criminal Justice Act at the Special Criminal Court in July last year.

Most Watched

Privacy