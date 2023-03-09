| 3.4°C Dublin

Close

Widow of worker who died in fall at Dublin Airport describes workplace as ‘accident waiting to happen’ as Swissport fined €250,000

Swissport (stock image) Expand

Close

Swissport (stock image)

Swissport (stock image)

Swissport (stock image)

Jessica Magee

The widow of a man who died after a workplace fall at Dublin Airport five years ago has told a court that she is left with no answers as to why her husband died.

Richard Gracey (64) of Balbriggan, Co Dublin was unloading cargo from a plane on November 24, 2018 when he fell headfirst five metres to the ground and suffered fatal injuries. Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that the main deck loader, a moving platform for unloading cargo, was 2.7 metres away from the aircraft door when Mr Gracey fell and that this gap should have been no more than three inches.

Most Watched

Privacy