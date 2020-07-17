Widow of Console founder sent for trial accused of fraud and concealing crime proceeds

THE widow of the late founder of suicide prevention charity Console has been sent for trial accused of fraud and concealing crime proceeds.

Patricia Kelly (58), wife of the charity's former chief executive Paul Kelly, is facing a "lengthy and complex" trial on allegations of financial crime, a court heard.

Mr Kelly took his own life on February 9, the night before he was to be charged over irregularities at Console.

Ms Kelly, a former director of the charity, had a book of evidence served on her at Dublin District Court today.

Judge Bryan Smyth sent her forward for trial to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused, of Alexandra Manor, Clane, Co Kildare faces two counts of fraudulent trading by Console Suicide Bereavement, between December 2006 and July 2016. These offences were contrary to the 1963 and 2014 Companies Acts.

The third charge was for money laundering, in which it was alleged that from September 2010 until July 2016 she concealed or disguised the true nature, location, movement or ownership of properties of Console, which were proceeds of criminal conduct.

Her prosecution followed an investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) in conjunction with the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE).

The probe began after the 2016 RTE Investigates documentary programme – Broken Trust – about the charity, which has gone into liquidation.

State solicitor Alva O'Herlihy told Judge Smyth the DPP was consenting to the accused being sent for trial to the next sittings of the circuit court.

A book of evidence was ready and had been served on Ms Kelly, she said.

Applying for free legal aid, Ms Kelly's solicitor said his client was in receipt of a widow's allowance and her assets had been frozen by High Court order.

He asked the judge to certify for both junior and senior counsel in the circuit court, saying it was "a complex matter, involving allegations of financial crime" and it would be a "lengthy and complex trial."

Judge Smyth granted legal aid to cover two counsel with no objection by the prosecution.

He gave Ms Kelly the formal notice that she had 14 days to provide any alibi details to the prosecution. She indicated that she understood the notice and acknowledged her signature on the new bail bond.

The judge also ordered the prosecution to furnish the defence with copies of the accused's garda interview video.

On a previous date, evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by GNECB Detective Glenn MacKessy, who said Ms Kelly, “made no reply”.

The DPP directed trial on indictment.

There was no objection to bail in her own bond of €200 subject to several conditions being imposed.

Under conditions set at the time, she was to reside at her home address, remain within the jurisdiction and not apply for a passport, be contactable by mobile phone and sign on weekly at a garda station.

She was also to have no contact with witnesses or any of the charity’s employees or directors, except her son Tim Kelly.

At the earlier hearing, Ms Kelly's solicitor said she would be contesting the charges.

Online Editors