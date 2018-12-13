A retired GP had to move to a nursing home after her carer stole the proceeds of the sale of her late husband's doctor surgery, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court has heard.

Widow had to move to nursing home after carer stole €41,000, court hears

Nermana Gojak (44) worked as carer and housekeeper for the 90-year-old woman for 10 years. She stole €41,380 over five years by making ATM withdraws, using the woman's laser card to buy items and getting cash back.

The victim had opened up a deposit account with the funds from the sale of her husband's GP surgery. Gojak regularly transferred funds from the account to the woman's current account to allow her easy access to the money.

Gojak, of Pineview Avenue, Aylesbury, Tallaght, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to the theft from Ulster Bank, Dundrum, between September 8, 2012, and August 8, 2017.

Judge Melanie Greally remanded Gojak on continuing bail and adjourned sentencing to March 19.

Dara Hayes BL, prosecuting, read the victim's impact statement where she described the crime as deceitful, cruel and callous.

"I embraced her like a daughter," she said while outlining she went to Gojak's children's plays, dancing competitions and "celebrated all their achievements".

The woman said she became fearful and worried about living in her home on her own and felt financially vulnerable. She said she has had to move into a nursing home.

Irish Independent