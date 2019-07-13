High-profile restaurateur Ronan Ryan says he and his TV presenter wife Pamela Flood will not be moving out of their €900,000 home, insisting they intend to "fight back" against the vulture fund seeking to repossess it.

Why we will not move out: Couple defiant over mortgage debt court case

Yesterday the Circuit Civil Court was told the couple had, over the past nine years, not paid a cent off the mortgage on their home on Mount Prospect Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin, and had made only a single payment last February.

The couple agreed in March to leave the house by Tuesday, July 9, so it could be taken by fund Tanager, which is owed €1.2m.

However barrister Rudi Neuman, counsel for Tanager, told Judge Jacqueline Linnane yesterday that not only was the couple still in the house, but Mr Ryan (48) had only days ago sought and obtained a Protective Certificate under personal insolvency legislation which meant they could not be interfered with by anyone for 70 days.

The judge said it appeared a Personal Insolvency Practitioner (PIP) had put papers before Judge Verona Lambe in another court on behalf of Mr Ryan and had obtained the protection of the court.

She said she had now been told that the existence of the repossession agreement and court order may have been kept from Judge Lambe, information that would undoubtedly have led to her refusing a Protective Certificate.

Mr Neuman was granted leave to bring an application before Judge Linnane's court seeking to set aside the Protective Certificate and allowing the Sheriff go ahead and evict Ms Flood (47) and Mr Ryan.

He said the Protective Certificate did not cover Ms Flood, who should have left the property on July 9.

He was also granted leave to seek short service of an application to attach and commit the couple to jail for breaching a personal undertaking and court order to be out of the house by July 9.

However, speaking to the Irish Independent last night, Mr Ryan said that, following new advice, they "will not be leaving" the house, despite previously agreeing to.

He also claimed the couple had made several payments on the property.

"We were on the horse, we fell off it and now we're back on it," Mr Ryan said.

"We weren't given the right advice before and we were forced into a corner. We have made five payments since February and I have proof of that. We have been eviscerated online and in the newspapers...they spent five hours in court trying to make four kids and two adults homeless so a fund from New York can multiply its investment by 400pc."

Asked about the prospect of going to jail, Mr Ryan said: "That's for the court to decide."

He said they now have the services of senior counsel Ross Maguire, founder of New Beginning, a debt management service.

"He is working to get an agreement in place for us, as he said there is more to this than meets the eye. We complied by selling the house three times in 2011, 2013 and 2016 but they [Tanager] wanted the asset to appreciate.

"I read one comment online that says the taxpayer is paying our mortgage, but it was a Bank of Scotland mortgage that was sold to a fund so the Irish public isn't paying our mortgage."

Irish Independent