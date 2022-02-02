The 'Golfgate' trial of two prominent politicians and two hoteliers over alleged breaches of the health act at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner resumes on Thursday at Galway District Court.

The accused include the alleged organisers, Independent TD Noel Grealish (55), of Carnmore, Co Galway, and former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy (75), of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Both men face a single charge that on August 19, 2020, they organised an event that contravened the Health Act 1947, as amended, to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19.

John Sweeney (61), the owner of the Station House Hotel in Clifden, Co Galway, and his son James (32), the hotel's general manager, face the same charge.

The offence on conviction is punishable by a fine of up to €2,500 and six months in prison.

In the fallout from the controversy, Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary, European Commissioner Phil Hogan and leas-Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Jerry Buttimer resigned their positions, and six senators lost their party whip.

The trial began last month, and evidence was heard over two days from witnesses, including the former Attorney General and Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe, who attended the event.

On the opening day, Defence Counsel for Donie Cassidy, Mr Colm Smyth SC, said the media became involved and "public hysteria was whipped up".

He said this led to "a lot of very good people" having "to resign from their positions”.

Mr Smyth said the case he was making to Judge Mary Fahy was that two separate events took place involving 80 people, which was not contravening the regulations.

"My case to you, judge, is that the Station House Hotel organised an event at which 80 people invited participated in a dinner and prize-giving event," he said.

"The reality of what took place is that of those people were accommodated in two separate rooms."

A gap in a rigid, moveable partition wall, used by the hotel to turn one large function room into two separate rooms to comply with Covid-19 regulations, is at the centre of the trial.

Various witnesses have estimated the gap width was anything from three to eight feet and by some witnesses as "the width of a body".

In his evidence, Justice Woulfe told prosecutor Mr Eoghan Cole BL that he was aware there were detailed guidelines regarding the strict number of attendees allowed for gatherings.

"Would it have immediately come to the top of my head there was a regulation saying 50 people allowed at a gathering?” he said.

"At that split second moment, did I know if it was 40, 50 or 60? I'm not sure.

"There were ambiguities in the regulations because they were almost impossible to draft in a completely comprehensive way given the time pressures."

Former barman, Anthony Curran, gave evidence that he served drinks until 2.30am to up to 30 guests whom he felt had attended the dinner in the resident's bar of the Clifden Station House Hotel.

"They were all standing around, drinking, chatting and singing. They were having a good time," he said.

The trial is expected to hear lengthy closing arguments from counsel for the accused over the next two days.