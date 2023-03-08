| 5.2°C Dublin

What now for Enoch Burke after failed appeal and dramatic ejection from courtroom?

The Burke family leaving court on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Collins Courts

The loss by Enoch Burke of his Court of Appeal challenge and the forcible removal by gardaí of him and five members of his family from the courtroom did not deter the sacked schoolteacher from resuming his lonely vigil outside Wilson’s Hospital School today.

Despite being on the receiving end of a ruling emphatically dismissing his appeal, Mr Burke’s case is far from over and he will clearly not abandon his cause easily.

