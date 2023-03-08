What now for Enoch Burke after failed appeal and dramatic ejection from courtroom?

The loss by Enoch Burke of his Court of Appeal challenge and the forcible removal by gardaí of him and five members of his family from the courtroom did not deter the sacked schoolteacher from resuming his lonely vigil outside Wilson’s Hospital School today.

Despite being on the receiving end of a ruling emphatically dismissing his appeal, Mr Burke’s case is far from over and he will clearly not abandon his cause easily.

But how the saga will all end is anyone’s guess. Several loose ends remain.

Did the Court of Appeal ruling not drawn a line under the dispute?

No. The court ruling only related to the validity of two High Court orders.

It had to decide whether Ms Justice Siobhán Stack and Mr Justice Max Barrett were correct to grant the orders last August and September restraining Mr Burke from turning up at the school in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, while suspended from work.

Several other issues remain to be resolved.

What else has to be dealt with?

A trial of the action taken by the school against Mr Burke, and the teacher’s counterclaim, still has to be heard. A date for the hearing has not yet been set by the High Court.

The case could be delayed if Mr Burke seeks to mount a further appeal to the Supreme Court.

The High Court also has to review Mr Burke’s ongoing contempt. By turning up to school each day, he is breaching Mr Justice Barrett’s order.

Since January 27, the teacher has been fined €700 for each day he has remained in contempt, but he has indicated that he will not pay. Mr Justice Brian O’Moore has to decide what to do now, given the fines have not persuaded Mr Burke to comply with the order.

The judge has previously stated the fines could be increased. Other options include the sequestration of the schoolteacher’s assets or returning him to prison, where Mr Burke spent 108 days for contempt last year.

It is a conundrum for Mr Justice O’Moore as fines and imprisonment have thus far failed to have an impact. Mr Burke has denied his presence at the school is causing disruption and claims he has received support from some students, parents and teachers.

Then there is the issue of whether Mr Burke will face charges of trespassing at the school. The DPP is still considering a file submitted by gardaí last month.

A further matter will be the trial of Mr Burke’s younger brother Simeon, a 24-year-old barrister-at-law student who was charged with engaging in threatening, insulting and abusive words and behaviour during the disturbance at the Court of Appeal.

Away from the courts, a tribunal is set to hear Mr Burke’s appeal against his dismissal on April 24.

What did the Court of Appeal decide?

Amid the shouting, scuffles and chaos, it is easy to forget a significant decision was made. The court found that Ms Justice Stack and Mr Justice Barrett were entitled to grant the orders they did.

At the time, Mr Burke, an evangelical Christian, was suspended and awaiting a disciplinary meeting after clashing with school management over a request from the then principal to call a transgender pupil by a new name and their preferred pronouns.

He refused to comply on religious grounds and continued to show up “to work” despite being suspended.

Mr Burke claimed the orders obtained by the school were invalid, unconstitutional, and had no legal effect.

But the president of the Court of Appeal, Mr Justice George Birmingham, said it was inconceivable that any judge would not have concluded there was a case for an interim injunction, as Ms Justice Stack did.

Mr Justice Birmingham also dismissed Mr Burke’s objections to Mr Justice Barrett’s order, which kept the injunction in place pending a final hearing of the matter.

Did the court having anything to else to say?

Yes. Mr Justice Birmingham made some pointed remarks about some of Mr Burke’s views and the manner in which he communicated them during the appeal, comments that were met with repeated interruptions by the Burkes.

Mr Burke has on many occasions stated that his case is about what he calls “transgenderism” and his refusal to accept it.

Last September, Mr Justice Barrett said the case was not about transgender issues but the breach of an interlocutory injunction requiring Mr Burke to stay away from the school.

Mr Justice Birmingham agreed. The Court of Appeal president went further, saying he believed the term, as used by Mr Burke, was a “somewhat pejorative one”, as was the teacher’s use of the term “transgender ideology”.

Mr Justice Birmingham added that “offensive terms” were used by Mr Burke in his criticism of Mr Justice Barrett’s ruling. This made the judge wonder “whether this was not an exercise in creating soundbites”.

The judge also dismissed Mr Burke’s claims that the principal’s request was an attack on his religious beliefs.

The court president said the school had been informed of the child’s wishes and was presented with a choice – either respond positively or reject the request.

“If the request was rejected, it would involve saying that the school would be a cold house for the pupil involved,” Mr Justice Birmingham said.

The judge said it was not at all surprising the school decided to facilitate the child and that its decision in this regard was “in no sense an outlier”.