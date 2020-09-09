'What I'm doing is futile' - judge's despair after ‘Crimecall’ perfume thief hands himself in but spends just one night in jail

A perfume thief who was jailed for four months after confessing to his crime in response to seeing himself on RTE’s Crimecall spent only one night in jail before being freed on temporary release, a court has heard.

Providing details of the temporary release of father of six Ioan Zomant (55) by the Irish Prison Service (IPS) last July, Judge Patrick Durcan stated at Ennis District Court on Wednesday: “Increasingly I see what I'm doing and the function I carry out is an absolutely futile function.”

He stated: “Until the prison service has the resources to implement the orders of courts in relation to the punishment of people, it is very, very difficult to expect people of a non-compliant nature to attempt to be compliant because there is no disincentive and there is no penalty.”

In July, Judge Durcan jailed Romanian-native Zomant, of Castlewood Gardens, Carlow, for the theft at Rochford’s Pharmacy in Ennis of two perfume bottles worth a total of €200 in February 2019.

The crime went unsolved for one year before Zomant confessed to his crime to gardaí after seeing himself on television committing the offence on RTE’s Crimecall.

Zomant was jailed by Judge Durcan at Ennis District Court on July 22. He could not secure bail on the day pending an appeal to the Circuit Court as Judge Durcan required further details concerning the identity of Zomant’s independent surety and adjourned the case to July 24.

Judge Durcan told the court that on the adjourned court date: “I was told that the application to approve the surety was being withdrawn and when I asked why, I was told that he was granted temporary release the previous day.”

In the case, Sgt Aiden Lonergan told the court in July that Zomant phoned Ennis Garda Station where he nominated himself as the suspect in the footage shown on TV the previous night.

Before jailing Zomant, Judge Durcan stated that he posed a danger to every single pharmacy in county Clare and beyond.

Sgt Lonergan told the court that Zomant had four previous convictions for theft at district courts at Tullamore, Dungarvan and Waterford.

The CCTV footage from Rochford’s Parnell Street outlet in Ennis provided to Garda Eoin McCabe showed Zomant pocketing Lancome La Vie valued at €112 and LVEB La Rose valued at €88 before exiting the shop.

Zomant - who pleaded guilty to the theft - also handed over €200 compensation in court for the pharmacy.

Solicitor for Zomant, Monica Roche stated that he had not committed any offence since February 2019.

