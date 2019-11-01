'What I did was very wrong' - Conor McGregor fined €1000 for assaulting man in Dublin pub

The multi-millionaire MMA fighter avoided a custodial sentence and has been given one month to pay the fine.

McGregor (31), of Lady Castle in Straffan, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty to a single count of assault, which carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment on conviction.

The victim, Desmond Keogh who is aged in his 50s, did not attend court or make a victim impact statement.

McGregor struck Mr Keogh with a single punch at the Marble Arch Pub, Drimnagh, on April 6 of this year.

Gda Jason O’Carroll, of Crumlin Garda Station, gave evidence that the victim was drinking in the Marble Arch pub, at around noon. He left at 1.30pm to contact a local taxi man, and returned to the pub.

At 2.30pm McGregor arrived at the premises with two security men before buying a bottle of Proper 12 whiskey.

After Mr Keogh refused a glass several times, McGregor “turns quickly to Mr Keogh and punches him in the left hand side of the face with a closed fist”, the Garda said in evidence.

CCTV footage was then played to the court which shows the single punch assault.

Gda O’Carroll said that both men were not known to each other prior to the incident, and that the victim was turned away from Mr McGregor when he was struck.

01/11/19 Conor McGregor arrives at court today. PIC: Collins Courts

The court heard he has 18 previous convictions, including two for public order offences in 2011 as well as a Section 3 assault which was taken into consideration.

McGregor also told the court: “What I did was very wrong and I would like to apologise to the injured party”, adding that “I can assure you nothing of this nature will happen again regarding me”.

Earlier this morning, Dublin District Court heard that McGregor intended to plead guilty to the charge of assault.

Michael Staines, solicitor for the MMA fighter, said that he intended to plead guilty in relation to common assault.

Judge Treasa Kelly asked if there was a victim impact statement and if the complainant was in court.

The prosecution said that the injured party had been canvassed and did not wish to make a victim impact statement.

A letter was handed in to the court, signed by the victim, in which this was confirmed, and Gardai also spoke to the complainant who indicated he did not want to attend court.

McGregor’s defence told the court that there “may be no need” to view the CCTV footage of the incident, but the prosecution said they disagreed.

The defence said the facts could be given by prosecuting officer, Garda Jason O’Carroll, and it was not necessary to see the video evidence.

The court heard McGregor had also apologised and that was accepted by Mr Keogh.

Independent.ie first revealed in May how McGregor has been quizzed by detectives in relation to the alleged assault.

