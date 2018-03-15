The prosecution in the rape trial of Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding has begun to sum up the case.

'What happened was a throwback to the days of male entitlement', rugby rape trial hears

Prosecution lawyer Toby Hedworth QC said, on the night in question, a young 19-year-old went out with her friends to celebrate the end of their exams.

He said: "She ended up in the early hours of the morning back at an after party. During that party she consensually kissed a young man... this was as far as she wanted it to go. "When that man tried to undo her trousers she made it plain she was not interested in taking matters further. That is what she was entitled to do.

"The law of this land says a young woman is allowed to say no." Mr Hedworth told the court the law is not 'Oh well, you let me kiss you so I can force myself upon you. I, the male, shall decide how far this will go'.

He continued: "The law is not 'if my friends fancy joining in they can do as they and I please'." Mr Hedworth told the jury: "The world has moved on. The behaviour of some has not."

He said what happened at that party was a "throwback to the days of male entitlement". "We are not talking about MeToo and gender politics. We are talking about the conduct of some males and the first three defendants in this trial," he added.

Mr Hedworth told the court the defendants were "not interested in the view of a young woman if their passions are up and they're full of drink".

"If they want to take sexual advantage of that young woman they will do so. Her views are not sought."

He added: "If the complainant realises the power of the male is such it is easier to just comply, and that can be taken as consent. "If she tries to complain thereafter then she's just a silly girl.

"That's not the modern world. These are not the rules of the modern world. These are not the rules of our present day society as reflected by our laws. "I'm not talking about some agenda for radical feminism. I'm talking about proper relationships you have with each other. The sort of limits of conduct any man would expect for his daughter and sister."

