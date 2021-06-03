Wexford hurling star Conor McDonald appears in court over alleged drink driving 

WEXFORD inter-county hurling star Conor McDonald has appeared before Gorey District Court on two alleged drink driving offences.

McDonald (25), of Hazelwood, Gorey, is charged over a drink driving offence which allegedly occurred during the pandemic.

He is charged with allegedly driving at Ramsfort Avenue, Gorey, Co Wexford, on May 3 last year while exceeding the alcohol limit, according to a urine sample.

He is also alleged to have failed or refused to give a breath test on the same occasion.

McDonald’s defence counsel said it was the first time the matter had appeared in the court list and applied for an adjournment.

Prosecuting Sergeant Gary Raynor agreed to the application.

Judge John Cheadle adjourned the case to July 8 for hearing.