Westmeath woman let her bank account be used by fraudsters for phishing scam

Andrew Phelan

A YOUNG woman allowed fraudsters use her bank account to lodge the proceeds of an online phishing scam, a court heard.

The scammers transferred more than €4,600 into Abbie Heaney’s account before it was frozen.

