Westlife star Kian Egan fined €180 after being caught driving 9kph over speed limit

Westlife singer Kian Egan has been convicted of speeding 9kph over the speed limit.

The pop star (42), with an address at Carrowdough, Strandhill, Sligo, was fined €180 at Sligo District Court yesterday.

Egan, who was not present in court, pleaded guilty through his solicitor Mr Fergal Kelly to speeding and was reportedly 9kph over the 80kph speed limit.

The offence took place at Glencar on June 21 last year and Egan’s vehicle was detected by a speed detector van, Judge Sandra Murphy was told.

The prosecuting officer was Superintendent Bláithín Moran, who was attached to the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau at the time of the offence.

Egan performed with Westlife in Singapore and Indonesia earlier this month and the band are set to perform a series of arena shows in the UK over the coming weeks.

Reports today said Egan, who has no previous convictions, was away when the summons for speeding offence arrived.

Judge Murphy convicted him and fined him €180, which he has three months to pay.