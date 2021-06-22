West Cork nuns who broke planning laws with hermitage shed ordered by court to pay €1,000

Sr Irene Gibson, Carmelite nun of the Holy Face of Jesus, leaving Skibbereen District Court and Sr Anne Marie of the Holy Family Carmelite Hermitage, Leap, Co Cork. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Cork Courts

A MOTHER Superior found guilty of breaching planning laws over a hermitage development in west Cork was ordered by a judge to pay €1,000 in fines and legal costs.

Sr Irene Gibson (62) was given 28 days to pay a fine of €500 and make a €500 contribution to Cork Co Council's legal costs by Judge James McNulty at Skibbereen District Court.

Judge McNulty made the order after hearing that Cork Co Council - who had taken protracted planning enforcement action against Sr Irene over a development at Leap in west Cork - were now anxious for the matter to be concluded.

Sr Irene was convicted of the planning breach in December 2019.

Council solicitor Margaret Noelle O'Sullivan said that major progress had been made in resolving issues at the Leap site since the matter was last before the court in September.

"The site has been cleaned and its residential use has ceased," she said.

The only thing left at the Corran South site now was a wooden fence painted orange.

Residential units at the site - including a number of wooden pod-like cells - have been dismantled and removed.

"The council is now most anxious to conclude the matter," she said.

Judge McNulty said that the fence was virtually invisible to passing motorists.

"It is not doing anyone any harm. It is a nice fence actually and any home would love to have it," he said.

Judge McNulty noted that, over time, nature will weather the fence and the orange colour will fade.

"In the overall scheme of things I think we have come a long way. Nature will take its course and green it (the fence) for us.

"But if Cork Co Council is so offended by the fence they can make their own arrangements (for its removal)."

Sr Irene brought a number of photographs to court to demonstrate the work that had been done in complying with the planning orders involved.

She said her congregation have secured another property and have left the Leap site.

"We have completed the purchase. It is an existing structure," she said.

Sr Irene said that works to the roof, heating and water systems of the new property will now need to be completed.

Judge McNulty was told by the council that a fine of €2,500 is indicated for planning breaches unless the individual has a special difficulty in paying.

Sr Irene said she received a small amount from the State each week.

She said a number of benefactors have donated funds to her and her congregation on a regular basis to support the work they do.

"We are getting funds each week from benefactors and from our fundraising campaigns on the Internet. But (that) is not my money," she said.

Judge McNulty said that he believed the matter should now be resolved and that the 'leave no trace' approach should be adopted.

"I would hope that some of your benefactors might assist you," he said.

He imposed a fine of €500 and directed that Sr Irene also pay €500 towards the council's legal costs.

She asked for one month to arrange the payment and Judge McNulty agreed, adjourning the matter to July 27 to confirm payment.

Sr Irene, who was accompanied to court by Sr Anne Marie, did not speak to the media as they left court.

Both are member of the Carmelite Order of the Holy Face of Jesus.

At its peak, seven structures had been erected at the Leap site as part of a major hermitage development including a two-storey wooden chapel.

However, no planning permission was granted for the project.

The nuns previously explained that they lead a life of prayer and meditation, also attending a Latin or Tridentine Mass in the area every Sunday.

Judge McNulty had previously queried whether unused Church property in west Cork could be made available to the nuns.

However, the nuns are not affiliated to the Diocese of Cork & Ross so they were not able to request such a property from the bishop.

The judge had also proposed that the nuns consider another part of Ireland such as Mayo or Leitrim in the west of Ireland which was more lightly populated and might have more suitable and affordable properties available.

The council said the development by the Carmelite nun at Leap was “entirely unauthorised.”

The hermitage compromised a two-storey chapel-like building and a number of small, single storey accommodation pods.

A warning over a breach of planning regulations for developing an unauthorised compound was first issued against Mother Sr Irene Gibson in 2016.

Sr Gibson had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The nuns had described the council action as "cold-hearted" and "harsh".

They argued their development should be an exempted project under the regulations.

Judge McNulty ruled at Skibbereen District Court in December 2019 that there was a clear breach of planning regulations involved and convicted Sr Gibson.

The conviction came after he stressed that while all faiths were respected before the court, he did not think it was a proper place for large holy statues to be displayed - with one of the nuns holding an over-sized Child of Prague.

After the judge's comments in December 2019, the statue was removed from the courtroom.

Council officials said they had offered the nuns every opportunity to comply with planning regulations and did everything possible to avoid the matter coming before the district court.

Sr Anne Marie previously said that the Leap planning wrangle would likely cost Sr Gibson €75,000.

She said they had endured tremendous stress since the council commenced the planning enforcement action.

Sr Irene, who has spent almost thirty years living as a consecrated hermit, previously said that they did "regretfully rock the boat" by erecting a two-storey modular building at Leap.

"It was not my intention to put that up in that I thought when I was buying it it was not visible from the road. When I saw that it was very high I was very unhappy," she said.

"I will miss it. Of course I love my own country but if we have to go to ends of the world and that is God's will so be it," she said.

Sr Anne Marie, formerly Hannah Loeman, who professed her vows of obedience, chastity and poverty in 2019, said that joining the Carmelite order was the realisation of a dream.

"It is all I dreamed of to be at last in this order of Carmel. I just think of our Lord when he was brought before the courts. He was brought before Pilate. I take courage from that," she said.

Sr Annemarie, who is 22 years old and from New Zealand, explained that they live in individual cells where they spend much of their time.

They pray, eat and read in their cells and live a simple life.

The nuns only speak for one hour each day.

Sr Anne Marie decided to join the order because of its devotion to Our Lady and reading about the life of St Teresa.

The nuns pray in common in Latin.

However, when they pray in private, they have a choice of Latin or English.

The nuns are part of the Carmelite Order of the Holy Face of Jesus.

On their website the nuns say that modern society has an "urgent need for contemplative prayer, for unending praise, adoration and supplication on behalf of a weary world."

They stressed that when contemplative religious work dedicates their lives to complete union with Christ, "a powerhouse of prayer " results.