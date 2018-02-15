Wes Hoolahan's brother appears in court over driving offences

A BROTHER of Irish soccer star Wes Hoolahan appeared in court yesterday charged with driving offences in Dublin and avoided being remanded in custody.

Darren Hoolahan (28) was bailed after he appeared before Judge Timothy Lucey on two charges.

He was arrested for driving without insurance or a licence at Ossory Road, North Strand, Dublin, on February 11 last year. The younger brother of Norwich City footballer Wes was remanded on bail to appear again before Dublin District Court on March 14.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead to the charges, which on conviction can result in a fine and a six-month sentence. Gardai tried to have his bail revoked over other unrelated matters.

These concerned a case that is due to resume at Tallaght District Court in April. Judge Lucey noted breaches of a curfew condition and that the accused had not complied with a requirement to sign on at a garda station on 10 occasions.

However, resisting the application to rescind that bail bond, defence solicitor Yvonne Bambury asked the judge to note that her client had signed on at the garda station on 23 other dates. Judge Lucey noted that the breach of curfew and the signing-on order had been admitted, but nevertheless said the accused’s bail would not be revoked.

The judge warned the defendant that if he did not comply with his bail terms, “gardai will very quickly have you arrested”.

He added that by breaching the terms “you are just causing trouble for yourself”.

Mr Hoolahan spoke briefly during the hearing, saying “yes” to confirm his signature on his bail bond.

Online Editors