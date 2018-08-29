Dozens of protesters are refusing to vacate a property on North Frederick St in Dublin city centre despite a High Court injunction ordering them to leave by 2pm today.

Dozens of protesters are refusing to vacate a property on North Frederick St in Dublin city centre despite a High Court injunction ordering them to leave by 2pm today.

'We're not going anywhere' - protesters refusing to leave vacant property despite High Court injunction

Activists from a number of homeless groups have been occupying the house over the last week in response to Ireland’s housing crisis.

People Before Profit TDs Paul Murphy and Richard Boyd Barrett are in attendance, with Murphy saying the resistance could become the "next Apollo House".

Mr Justice Michael Quinn granted Patricia Ní Greil, the owner of 34 North Frederick Street, Dublin 1, injunctions requiring persons unknown to vacate and cease trespassing at the four-storey building yesterday.

A bag of pellets connected to a firework has just been thrown at protesters pic.twitter.com/BGXx3NkiM4 — Amy Molloy (@AmyMolloy9) August 29, 2018

"This is going to be a long day, we’re not going anywhere," a spokesperson for Dublin Central Housing Action said.

Protesters have been shouting chants of "Murphy, Murphy, Murphy, out, out, out".

A small number of gardaí are at the scene, but neither the landlord or security personnel have shown up after the 2pm deadline.

A bag of pellets connected to a firework was thrown at the group of protesters a short time after the deadline. Nobody was injured in the incident and it is not known who threw the bag.

“This is going to be a long day - we’re not going anywhere” - activists occupying a vacant property on North Frederick St refusing to vacate despite High Court injunction. They were ordered to leave by 2pm today pic.twitter.com/atIipJpSlm — Amy Molloy (@AmyMolloy9) August 29, 2018

Last week, protesters attended Leinster House in an attempt to meet with Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy over the number of vacant properties currently lying idle across Dublin.

In a notice posted on the door of the property, the owner said they intended to transform the property into a hotel.

"Instead of this becoming yet another hotel for short-term residents, we will continue to demand that Dublin City Council place a compulsory purchase order on the property, so it can be returned to the community for use as permanent public housing or as a community resource," Dublin Central Housing Action said in a statement.

More to follow...

Online Editors