Well-known entertainer pleads not guilty to sexual assault

The accused (26) is facing trial by judge and jury and had the case against him adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence.

A ban on reporting the accused's name is to remain in place after Judge John Hughes said he wanted the alleged victim to be consulted before he would consider lifting the reporting restriction.

Eight national media outlets including Independent News and Media made a legal bid to remove the ban, but the judge deferred his decision and remanded the entertainer on continuing bail to a date in November.

Today was the entertainer's second date in Dublin District Court after his first appearance in August.

When the case was called this afternoon, the public were ordered to leave the court, as the proceedings were held in camera, but members of the accused’s family were permitted to stay for the hearing.

Prosecution barrister Diarmuid Collins said the DPP had directed the case to be dealt with at district court level on a guilty plea only.

"I can confirm my client is pleading not guilty to the charge and therefore can be sent forward," defence barrister Michael Staines said.

Judge Hughes adjourned the case to November 27, extending the time required for the service of the book of evidence.

The accused will be sent forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court when the book is ready.

On the last court date, Judge John O'Leary had ruled the accused could not be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

Mr Collins told Judge Hughes today that in law, the complainant enjoyed anonymity while "the accused person does not."

The prosecution on the last day had sought reporting restrictions for fear of the complainant being identified, he said.

The director felt on balance that it was not necessary to prohibit the naming of the accused to prevent the identification of the complainant, Mr Collins said.

He gave an outline of the circumstances of the alleged offence.

"There is no direct nexus between the complainant and the accused," he said.

It was not necessary for Judge O'Leary's order to remain in place, he said, but the gardai did have concerns that if the particulars of the allegation were reported it may lead to identification of the complainant.

Mr Staines said the accused was not entitled to, or seeking anonymity and not seeking to maintain the order. The only real question was whether identifying his client could identify the alleged victim, Mr Staines said.

He said it was "none of my business" but "as an officer of the court", he set out some of the "risks" involved and said it was a "matter for the court."

Shane English BL then made an application to have the reporting ban lifted, saying he represented INM, the Irish Times, RTE, The Sunday Times, the Irish Sun, the Irish Examiner, the Irish Daily Mail and the Irish Daily Star.

Mr English said the test was whether naming the accused was likely to identify the complainant.

As a matter of law, the media were entitled to name the accused in their publications, he said. He "did not see how" it could be said that the complainant was likely to be identified in the circumstances outlined to the court.

Mr English asked Judge Hughes to set aside Judge O'Leary's order.

Judge Hughes asked what the DPP had to say in relation to the Victims' Directive. He said he did not have a "full set of facts" and asked for enquiries to be made.

"I think it's appropriate that the victim be consulted," he said.

Mr English said the media were anxious that the application was heard prior to the remand date, but the judge said "I don't think these are issues that can or should be rushed."

The accused, dressed in a navy blue suit, with a light blue tie and white shirt and black shoes remained silent throughout the hearing.

