'Well-off' father earning €69,000 per year hasn’t paid any child maintenance since 2015, court hears

A father earning €69,000 a year has made no maintenance payments for his three children since 2015, a court has heard.

After examining statements concerning the man's income and spending, Judge Mary Larkin told the Family Law Court in Ennis, Co Clare, today: "This man is well-off. He can afford to shop in Dunnes Stores and Tesco every second day".

A court order has been in place since December 2014 that the man pay €600 per month in maintenance to his estranged partner for their three children.

Ann Gillane, solicitor for the children’s mother, told the court: "This man is earning €69,000 per annum. He hasn’t paid any maintenance."

In response, Judge Larkin put in place an attachment-to-earnings order that will deduct €1,100 from the man’s salary each month and be paid to his ex-partner.

Judge Larkin said that the €1,100 is to be made up of the €600 monthly maintenance payment and arrears of €500.

Judge Larkin said: "This man is not paying any maintenance and totally ignoring the order of the court made back in 2014. This man is saving €600 a month by not paying the maintenance."

The father wasn’t in court but was legally represented.

Judge Larkin said: "He is not paying anything. This man has a substantial salary and he has three children.

"This man hasn’t paid a penny in maintenance for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020."

The judge stated: "He can’t continue to ignore his obligations."

Judge Larkin said the man had not paid "€35,000 or thereabouts" in court-ordered maintenance payments since 2015.

Judge Larkin said: "I would like to see his savings and how much money he has put aside by not paying the maintenance."

Online Editors