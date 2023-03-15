| 4.5°C Dublin

Well-known publican abused by Christian Brother as a schoolboy says he repressed memories for decades

Thomas Caulfield (77) was sentenced to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to indecent assault against Paul Grealish in a Galway school in the 1970s

Galway businessman Paul Grealish. Photo: Andrew Downes/Xposure Expand
Galway businessman Paul Grealish. Photo: Andrew Downes/Xposure

Allison Bray and Eavan Murray

A well-known Galway businessman who was “systematically” sexually abused and humiliated in front of his class as a schoolboy by a Christian Brother teacher said he locked away the painful memories for decades in order to survive, after his abuser was jailed for more than two years yesterday.

Paul Grealish settled a civil legal action against the order in 2009, but received no apology or admission of liability. He made a formal complaint to gardaí after hearing his abuser had tried to rejoin the teaching register, which eventually led to his conviction last December.

