A WELL-known entertainer has been sent for trial on child sex charges.

The celebrity, in his late 30s, had a book of evidence served on him at Dublin District Court today.

Judge Treasa Kelly sent him forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Today was the man’s second court appearance after he was arrested last month and charged with three counts of defilement of a child under the age of 17.

The entertainment industry figure cannot be identified for legal reasons.

All three charges relate to offences allegedly committed more than a decade ago. He is accused of three counts of engaging in oral sex with a child at locations in Dublin on dates between August 2010 and January 2011.

The offences are contrary to Section 3 (1) of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2006.

Today, state solicitor Niamh McKernan said a book of evidence was ready and was served on the accused.

The Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the man being sent for trial to the next sittings of the circuit court, she said.

The defendant's barrister Aislinn Finnegan asked the judge to note that there were reporting restrictions in the case.

A garda sergeant handed the book of evidence to the accused, who stood and leafed through it as he waited for his case to be dealt with.

The judge gave the man the formal notice that he has 14 days to provide any alibi details to the prosecution.

He was remanded on bail of €500 with no cash lodgement required, under existing terms, to appear in the circuit court on April 20.

Under bail conditions, the accused must have no contact with the alleged victim or any witnesses, "that includes social media, not meeting the person, no phone calls, Facebook or Instagram," the judge said

The accused had surrendered his passport and he is not to apply for a new one.

The judge said he must notify the gardai of any change of address and be contactable on a phone number he provided. She asked the man if he agreed to the terms.

"Yes," he said, then: "There has been a change of address, Judge."

The judge said this could be given to the court registrar who would change it on his bail bond.

She then gave the accused the formal warning that if he has any alibi, he must put the prosecution on notice within 14 days.

The judge ordered the prosecution to furnish the defence with the accused's garda interview video.

She asked if there was an application for free legal aid.

"I don't have instructions on that," Ms Finnegan said.

Judge Kelly said an application could be made in the circuit court.

The accused, dressed in a grey jumper, scarf and blue jeans, was not required to otherwise address the court during the brief hearing and has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

At his last court appearance, a detective from the Garda Protective Services Bureau gave evidence of the man’s arrest, charge and caution.

The detective garda said the man made no reply to either of the three counts after caution and was handed copies of the charge sheets.

He said the DPP directed trial on indictment on all charges.

The accused had been granted bail after the court heard there were no garda objections subject to conditions.

The maximum sentence under the legislation, on conviction, is five years’ imprisonment, and 10 years if a person found guilty of the offence was in a position of authority.