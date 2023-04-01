| 9.1°C Dublin

Welder punched window in row over queue at garda station and shouted ‘I’ll get you’

Eimear Cotter

A WELDER who got into a verbal dispute with another man over skipping a queue in a garda station punched a window and told him “I’ll get you”, a court has heard.

Patrick May (44) had been due to sign on, and he thought there was a gap in a queue, but the other man took umbrage with this.

