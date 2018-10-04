Wedding guest who sued hotel after allegedly slipping on bouquet petals settles case

A woman who claimed she slipped on rose petals on a hotel dance floor two hours after the bride threw her bouquet at a wedding reception has settled her High Court action on confidential terms.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told on Thursday the case had settled and could be struck out.

Ann White had told the court she was attending the afters of a work colleague’s wedding reception at the Aherlow House Hotel, Co Tipperary when she fell on the dance floor, fracturing her wrist and arm.

The 53-year old child care worker said there was a “serious scrum” of about 20 “very enthusiastic” single girls when the bride threw her bouquet at 12.30am.

A number of hands pulled at the bridal bouquet of pink and white roses and there were petals all over the dance floor, she said.

Ms White said she got up on the dance floor at about 2.30am and her right foot skidded.

She said she looked down and saw rose petals.

A friend went to grab her but she had a “massive skid” with the left foot and fell backwards, hit her head off the floor and heard a crack.

She said she skidded on rose petals. She was wearing stilettos but they were normal heels for age 50 plus, she said.

“I got a shock the pain was so bad, I could not talk I could not move my arm.”

The bride and groom came to her assistance, she added.

Ms White, Highfield Grove, Clonmel,Co Tipperary, sued Aherlow House Hotel Ltd, with offices at Limerick city, over the accident in the hotel in 2012.

She claimed that, about 2.30am on September 15, 2012, she was caused to fall on flower petals, hazardous material was permitted to be on the floor and there was a failure to take any or any adequate care of visitors to the premises.

The claims were denied.

When the case came back before the court on Thursday, Diarmuid P. O’Donovan SC, instructed by Cian O’Carroll solicitor, for Ms White, said the case had been compromised and could be struck out.

Mr Justice Cross congratulated the parties.

Online Editors