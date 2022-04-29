Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave is being sued for defamation by a former employee of the tech conference company.

The proceedings, initiated by PR executive Mark O’Toole in the High Court on Thursday, are the latest in a series of lawsuits filed in recent months involving Mr Cosgrave and former colleagues.

Mr O’Toole’s action relates to comments made by Mr Cosgrave in a number of tweets which Mr O’Toole alleges to be untrue, malicious and defamatory.

Paddy Cosgrave: Misunderstood or mischief maker?

Read More

The case comes hot on the heels of seven other lawsuits, all relating to a bitter falling out between Mr Cosgrave and the two other co-founders of the Web Summit, Daire Hickey and David Kelly.

Mr O’Toole headed up the Web Summit’s communications team in 2013 and 2014 before leaving the business.

He now works for Mr Hickey’s New York and Dublin-based communications consultancy 150Bond, heading up its European operations.

Mr O’Toole declined to comment on the lawsuit.

In the proceedings he is seeking damages for defamation and an injunction compelling Mr Cosgrave to remove certain statements from his Twitter account.

Mr O’Toole is also asking the court to make an order directing Mr Cosgrave to publish a correction.

A Web Summit spokesperson has been contacted for comment by Independent.ie.

There have been a flurry of lawsuits involving the Web Summit and Mr Cosgrave since last September.

The litigation kicked off with lawsuits in California and Dublin in which Web Summit holding company Manders Terrace sued Mr Kelly for alleged breach of fiduciary duty, claiming it had lost $10m (€8.6m) as a result of him allegedly secretly setting up an investment fund to profit from the tech conference’s success. The claims are denied by Mr Kelly.

Mr Kelly and Mr Hickey then sued Mr Cosgrave in Dublin, alleging they were oppressed shareholders who had been forced out of the business.

Lawyers for Manders Terrace and Mr Cosgrave have said those claims will be vigorously defended.

Earlier this week further cases being taken by Mr Kelly and Mr Hickey were entered onto the fast track commercial list of the High Court.

These involve disputed claims that Manders Terrace and Mr Cosgrave have been in annual breach of an alleged profit share agreement since 2013.

Lawyers for Mr Cosgrave have previously argued that the profit sharing claims should be considered statute barred as they were not made within a six-year time limit.

Mr Cosgrave also said in an affidavit that claims there was a live profit-sharing agreement were “without foundation”.

In one of the cases, Mr Hickey made serious claims about Mr Cosgrave’s professional conduct, including alleging that he routinely chastised and demeaned staff, particularly women.

Mr Kelly has claimed Mr Cosgrave used company resources to run “toxic” campaigns and vendettas against Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste’s friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail and the IDA.

However, in legal filings Mr Cosgrave has disputed their claims and said the bullying allegations were made purely to damage him.

He has also made several counter allegations against Mr Hickey and Mr Kelly.

The trio, who co-founded the Web Summit in 2010, were friends and business colleagues for years.

Mr Hickey, who is a member of the RTÉ board, met Mr Cosgrave while they were both studying at Trinity College, while Mr Kelly was a schoolmate of Mr Cosgrave’s at Glenstal Abbey.

Although both Mr Kelly and Mr Hickey no longer work for the business, they retain shareholdings of 12pc and 7pc respectively. Mr Cosgrave owns the remaining 81pc.

Mr Cosgrave was previously sued for defamation by Dr Ó Tuathail, in a case which also related to comments made on Twitter.

The matter was settled, with Mr Cosgrave publishing an apology and making a payment of €10,000 to the general practitioner.