The family of an 82-year old man who died at Mayo General Hospital a few days after being admitted to A&E following a road accident has settled a High Court action for €55,000.

'We were traumatised by his death' - Family of man (82) who died days after being admitted to A&E settle High Court action

Darby King, who was on anti-coagulation medicine, was only given blood clotting medication ten hours after his A&E admission, it was claimed.

Mr King sustained minor injuries in a traffic collision on April 24, 2014 but his condition deteriorated in the days that followed and he died in hospital three days later.

Three years ago, a jury at the inquest in to the death of Mr King, of Derrynalecka, Castlebar, Co Mayo, returned a verdict of medical misadventure.

The inquest heard an "unacceptable delay" in administering blood-clotting medication seriously compromised his chances of survival.

In the High Court on Monday, Mr Justice Robert Eagar approved a settlement of €55,000 in the case.

Outside court, Mr King's daughter, Caroline Murnane, on behalf of the King family said they were very relieved to finally have closure on this case.

"There are no words to describe what the past four years has done to us.

"We were traumatised by Dad's death and we have spent the last four years trying to get justice for him and to give him a a voice," she said.

She added: "We have been tormented every day by the events that unfolded the day Dad was admitted to the hospital.

"However, the verdict received from Dad's inquest together with the court ruling will now allow us to move forward."

Ms Murnane, of Clogher, Claremorris, Co Mayo, and her brother John King, of Drummin, Castlebar, had sued the HSE over the death of their father.

It was claimed that as a result of the accident, Mr King suffered cuts to the face, nose and head and was confused.

He was noted to be on a number of medications including the blood thinner Warfarin.

He was transferred to the acute medical assessment and his family informed the staff he was out of sorts and distressed and had a very bad headache.

He was transferred back to the emergency department for a CT scan..

The scan showed bleeding in the brain and Beaumont Hospital in Dublin was contacted and there was advice there was no role for surgical intervention and that Mr King should be sent for an MRI in six weeks.

Later that day, it was claimed Beaumont was again contacted and told Mr King had a persistent headache and no blood clotting medication had been administered.

Beaumont advised that the blood clotting medication, a Prothrombin Complex Concentrate. be administered immediately.

Mr King’s condition deteriorated that night and he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

He was complaining of loss of vision and he could not form sentences correctly.

It is claimed a blood clotting medication was administered .

A CT scan was carried out after midnight that night which showed a significant extension of the subdural brain hemorrhage.

It is claimed that the advice was that the prognosis was poor and by the early hours of April 25, Mr King was a candidate for palliative care.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to recognise a traumatic head injury and to administer blood clotting medication in a timely manner.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to follow the advice of Beaumont Hospital to administer the blood clotting medication as a matter of urgency.

The claims were denied.

