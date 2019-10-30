She was "the most wonderful child in the world", her mother said. The love of their lives.

'We waited for our girl to come home. But she never did'

"Wild and wonderful, electric, so full of fun and madness and laughter."

The dark depths of agony and loss were so sharply etched in the voice of Geraldine Kriegel that it was almost unbearable.

Through the urgent rise and fall of her words, we could feel how much she had loved, with every fibre of her being, this impish girl with the bright blonde hair from Russia, whose arrival had awakened her to new life.

From the longing way she spoke, we saw that every day had brought its own fresh miracle to their little family.

"Bonne nuit, dors bien, fais de beaux réves, je t'aime," Ana would tell her parents each night before bed. "Good night, sleep tight, have beautiful dreams, I love you."

A harsh crack in Geraldine's voice admitted us into the black, nightmarish world in which she and her husband Patric have been suffering since this tragedy began to unfold.

"The panic, the dread, the agonising wait, the hours that turned into days," she said.

"We didn't know where she was or what had happened to her. But somebody did. Somebody knew. We waited and waited for our girl to come home. But she never did."

With almost incredible patience, Geraldine Kriegel had bided her time until she was permitted to give this Victim Impact Statement which would allow the focus to swing back, at last, to her beloved daughter, whose life had been so mercilessly and inexplicably extinguished by two boys her own age.

Much of the trial and since, had dwelt upon the plight of the two young boys at the centre of this most harrowing case.

But here, now, was Ana Kriegel herself, a young girl full of dreams.

The "precious little girl" whom her heartbroken family feel was "too good to be true".

An "ephemeral angel" who remains in their hearts forever.

With just five reporters allowed into the courtroom for the sentencing hearing, all other media watched the proceedings on a screen in Courtroom 13, which acted as an overflow room.

Brendan Grehan SC, for the prosecution, told Judge Paul McDermott that six family members were with the parents of Ana Kriegel in court, with four having been present during the trial.

"I'll now ask the court permission for them to stay," Mr Grehan said.

Judge McDermott answered simply, "Yes."

Amid complete silence in the courtroom, Dt Inspector Mark O'Neill was called to give a summary of the evidence, beginning with how on May 14, 2018, Ana had attended a counselling session, having finished school early that day.

"There doesn't appear to be any clear explanation as to why this happened," said Mr Grehan.

"No, there isn't," Dt Insp O'Neill accepted quietly.

We heard how Boy A has "decent, hard-working parents" and has never been in trouble in school, with "no fights in the playground", while no DNA was found implicating Boy B at the scene.

Through all this, the Kriegels sat listening in dignified silence.

And then Geraldine Kriegel was called.

Dressed in black, she took a sharp intake of breath before she began her statement.

But when she spoke, she did so firmly and decisively.

Every word was delivered with a piercing and haunting sincerity.

This moment had been a long time coming and Geraldine and Patric had far too many lonely hours to think about what needed to be said in order to explain how they feel, to at least make an attempt at quantifying their unquantifiable loss.

"The happiest day of our lives was August 10, 2006 - the day the court declared that we could become the parents of Ana, who we felt was the most wonderful child in the world," Geraldine began.

They had agonised for "so many years through a laborious adoption process", waiting for her.

"And when she came, she brought to us everything we had dreamed of for all those years, and much more," she said.

"All of the love and happiness that we longed for suddenly flooded into our lives. She was wild and wonderful, electric, so full of fun, madness and laughter."

"We could not believe the happiness and joy we had found in our lives," she told the court.

Every night before bed, she had told her parents that she loved them.

"She cannot do that anymore and we cannot tell you how badly it hurts," said Geraldine.

On Monday, May 14, 2018, Ana didn't come home.

"The cold fear we felt knowing she was in serious danger, knowing that something or someone prevented her from coming home to us," she said.

"We knew she would never stay out without permission. She would never hurt us," said Geraldine, her voice a sharp sob of anguish.

She spoke of the panic, the dread, of the agonising wait.

"The saddest day of our lives was May 17, 2018 - three days later, we heard those dreaded words that no parent wants to hear. We are so sorry..."

"Our precious little girl's body had been found," said Geraldine.

They had brought Ana to live in "a safe place". A "quiet country village, a leafy suburb where the only sounds in the morning are doves cooing."

Geraldine's voice sank in tortured anguish as she said: "No one could suspect the evil that lay in waiting for her. No one could anticipate the darkness that swirled in the souls of those that murdered and violated her. How could any child, or even any adult, imagine in their worst nightmares, the danger that lay ahead?"

"She wanted to live but she was not permitted to do that," she said. The terror and the pain she suffered will live with them all their lives.

They lie awake at night thinking about the fear she felt and pace the house agonising about the torture she went through.

“To think that she was left to rot, in that squalid hell hole, for over three days. It is unbearable. It’s inhuman,” she said, amid helpless, searing anger.

But then she spoke of Ana, “a little girl with so many hopes and dreams and so much love inside her, that she shared generously with all who knew her.”

A girl, whose dream was to build a hotel called ‘The Ana-Love Hotel’, with plans for her parents to have a special cottage on the land.

“Her plans, our future, shattered,” she said.

Ana had been due this year to meet for the first time her little sisters, aged 10 and six.

“We had to deliver the heart-breaking news to her birth family, that they will never, ever see her,” she said.

When she had written to them previously, she said, in her own words, “I am so afraid that I will never meet you”.

“Her fear was warranted. She never did,” said Geraldine.

“They cried and cried,” she said.

“What words can describe how we feel at the loss of our wonderful little girl?,” she asked, describing how Ana loved life and embraced all of the wonderful experiences life brought her and was kind to everyone.

“The pain of living without her is unbearable,” said Geraldine.

“Life without Ana is no longer a life, nor is it even an existence – it is a misery that we must endure for the rest of our lives.”

At school, Ana had written of her hopes for the future – getting into her school was “one goal down”.

She wished to go to Paris University like her father – “the hardest one to get into” – and when she came home, she wanted to get a dog and to get married. She wasn’t sure about babies.

“I hope I have a good life. I hope everyone I meet will be nice,” Ana had written, heartbreakingly.

“Thank you, Ana, for giving us all of that precious love. We miss you. We love you. No one can ever take that away from us.”

Behind her, Boy A sat, motionless, with his head sunk to his chest.

