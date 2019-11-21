'We miss him every second of every day' says family of Irishman (21) killed in New York as Dubliner pleads guilty
A Dublin man openly wept and apologised to his victim’s family after pleading guilty in a New York court to fatally assaulting a Longford man outside a bar in Queens last year.
Dubliner Stephen O’Brien (26), currently with an address in the borough of Queens, New York, is to serve six months in prison following a plea deal with prosecutors at the Queens County Criminal Court earlier today.
He is to be formally sentenced on January 8 after being released on continuing bail.
Mr O’Brien apologised to the family of victim Danny McGee (21), from Drumlish, Co Longford, who flew to the US from Ireland for the hearing.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Mr McGee was found lying unresponsive on the street outside The Gaslight bar in Queens shortly before 4am on November 22, 2018. The incident occurred during the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US.
Mr McGee was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The cause of death was found to be due to blunt force trauma to the head.
Prosecutors said Mr O’Brien punched Mr McGee once to the side of the head during a heated row.
Outside court, Mr McGee’s mother Colleen told reporters that there were no winners in the tragic incident but she was glad it’s now over.
"Danny will never come back. We miss him every second of every day," she told RTE news this evening.
Mr O’Brien’s lawyer, Matthew Gartenberg said his client was genuinely sad and remorseful for the fatal one-punch assault.
"This was a very tough day for everyone. We’re happy to have some closure but everyone loses today," he said.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'He always looked out for me' - sister of Irishman (21) killed in New York pays heartwarming tribute at funeral