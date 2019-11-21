A Dublin man openly wept and apologised to his victim’s family after pleading guilty in a New York court to fatally assaulting a Longford man outside a bar in Queens last year.

'We miss him every second of every day' says family of Irishman (21) killed in New York as Dubliner pleads guilty

Dubliner Stephen O’Brien (26), currently with an address in the borough of Queens, New York, is to serve six months in prison following a plea deal with prosecutors at the Queens County Criminal Court earlier today.

He is to be formally sentenced on January 8 after being released on continuing bail.

Mr O’Brien apologised to the family of victim Danny McGee (21), from Drumlish, Co Longford, who flew to the US from Ireland for the hearing.

