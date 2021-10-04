‘We don’t blame her family,’ say daughters of great-grandfather killed in crash by drug-driver

The family of a Dublin great-grandfather who was killed in a car crash by a young woman who had consumed a large quantity of alcohol and drugs say they feel for her family.

John ‘Pops’ Nulty (72) of Pinewood Green Road, Balbriggan, was on his way to a hospital appointment when the car driven by Rachel Coughlan (34) of Creston Avenue, Finglas, crossed into his lane on Drumcondra Road Lower at 6am on March 22, 2019. Both died instantly.

An inquest into Mr Nulty’s death last week heard mother-of-two Ms Coughlan had an alcohol level over four times the legal drink-driving limit, and she had also been using cocaine and other drugs.

She had 36 previous convictions and did not have a valid driving licence at the time.

A taxi driver told the inquest he was involved in a separate collision with Ms Coughlan just minutes before the fatal crash with Mr Nulty, and he had tried to stop her but she drove away.

Mr Nulty was a father of seven, a grandfather, and a great-grandfather. His daughters Teresa and Paula have said there was only one person at fault in the crash that killed their father, and they hoped her family do not take on her guilt.

“You don’t send your children out to do something like that,” daughter Teresa said. “I feel for them because no matter what she did she was their daughter and they have to live with the loss of her, and are probably rearing her kids too, I don’t know.

“They might feel they are carrying the guilt of her taking the life of an innocent man. I hope they don’t because there’s nobody at fault here only one person, and that was her.”

Paula told how her father was on his way to an appointment in the Mater Hospital to get eye drops, and left his home in Balbriggan early in order to get ahead of the traffic, find a parking spot, and relax with a cup of tea and a newspaper.

“He was completely innocent, driving within the speed limit with his seat belt on,” she said. “He did nothing wrong, and we want to thank Sergeant Fergal Finnegan, Gerard Dowd, the forensic collision investigator, and Garda liaison Stephen Emmet for all the work they did in the investigation.”

The sisters described their father as a hard worker, a great story teller, and a man who was very entertaining.

“In his younger days he played for Carnlough Rovers in Cabra and was called up for a trial in Leeds but met our mam, she stole his heart,” Teresa said.

“He was never idle and he worked hard. He was a real family man who would do anything for anybody. He was a very funny man, very witty. He could hold an audience in the pub. When he went for a drink everyone would drink with him and listen to his stories. He worked putting up TV aerials and dishes so he would be in and out of houses and hearing ­stories.”

In the wake of the fatal crash in March 2019, the family did not initially know how it had happened. They were then told that their father had been on the correct side of the road and the car driven by Ms Coughlan had crossed into his path.

“Then within hours we started hearing bits and pieces locally that she had been drinking and had hit a taxi earlier,” Paula said. “We started piecing it together like a jigsaw, and from witnesses who had seen what happened.

“From day one we felt like we had been robbed of our dad. He was in such good health. His doctor said he could have lived well into his 80s. We were robbed of all them years.”

Teresa said many of the family had sought counselling for their grief. “The crash kind of fractured us as a family, and my counsellor said in 98pc of cases she sees it is like a grenade being dropped on a family, and they blow apart but eventually come back together, because everyone is grieving in their own way. You close yourself off.

“But we went to the inquest as a family, leaning on each other again.”