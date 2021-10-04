| 7.9°C Dublin

‘We don’t blame her family,’ say daughters of great-grandfather killed in crash by drug-driver

Both John ‘Pops’ Nulty (72) was on his way to hospital appointment when car driven by Rachel Coughlan, who had taken both drugs and alcohol, crossed into his lane

John 'Pops' Nulty's (above) daughter Paula told the inquest: &quot;From day one we felt like we had been robbed of our dad. He was in such good health.&quot; Expand
John 'Pops' Nulty's (above) daughter Paula told the inquest: "From day one we felt like we had been robbed of our dad. He was in such good health."

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

The family of a Dublin great-grandfather who was killed in a car crash by a young woman who had consumed a large quantity of alcohol and drugs say they feel for her family.

John ‘Pops’ Nulty (72) of Pinewood Green Road, Balbriggan, was on his way to a hospital appointment when the car driven by Rachel Coughlan (34) of Creston Avenue, Finglas, crossed into his lane on Drumcondra Road Lower at 6am on March 22, 2019. Both died instantly.

An inquest into Mr Nulty’s death last week heard mother-of-two Ms Coughlan had an alcohol level over four times the legal drink-driving limit, and she had also been using cocaine and other drugs.

