'We believe gardai are breaking the law' - Gemma O'Doherty addresses supporters outside Four Courts

Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters arriving at the High Court in Dublin. Photo by Steve Humphreys 6th May 2020

Gemma O’Doherty has said she believes gardai are breaking the law in implementing the restrictions surrounding Covid-19, but did not back up her claims with examples.

She was speaking to the small crowd of supporters at the Four Courts this morning when she made the claim.

Ms O’Doherty and John Waters were on their way to the High Court where they are engaged in a legal challenge against laws introduced to impose restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We do believe that gardai are actually now breaking the law. We won’t go into the reasons why but we have information to that effect,” she said.

“We hope today that the judge is finally going to see sense as many other jurisdictions have around the world with every passing day,” she added before referring to the fact that Neil Ferguson, the UK scientist instrumental in persuading Boris Johnson to implement a lockdown in the UK, has now resigned from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

“He was not abiding by it himself, because he knows that it is ineffective,” said Ms O’Doherty.

Mr Ferguson resigned when it was reported that he had allowed a friend to visit his home twice in recent weeks in contravention of the lockdown rules.

John Waters told the gathering of around 20 supporters that he and Ms O’Doherty were there to protect the country and its Constitution.

“We are very confident. I would be absolutely stunned if they can refuse us a ruling in this situation because they would be exposing themselves to an enquiry, probably a tribunal of inquiry in due course,” he said.

Gemma O’Doherty said there are at least three people in the Cabinet today who are “not even elected members of Dail Eireann”.

"They have no public mandate to be there, but still they are sitting in their ministerial departments on their lavish salaries dictating to you that you cannot go outside your home. This is coming to an end very soon.Be in no doubt about it,” she said to applause from the small gathering of followers.

Online Editors