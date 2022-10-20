Watchdog orders ‘victimised’ female garda to be given senior role after gender discrimination case

A state workplace watchdog has ordered the Garda Representative Association (GRA) to appoint a twice-failed female job applicant for a senior role in the organisation to the role.

This follows the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) finding that the GRA victimised Tara McManus concerning her efforts to be appointed to the post of Assistant to the General Secretary last year.

As part of the ruling, WRC adjudicator, Jim Dolan has also ordered the general secretary of the GRA, on behalf of the association’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), to provide an assurance to Ms McManus that there will be no negativity shown to her on her appointment.

In her case, where she was legally represented by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC), Ms McManus was not seeking any financial compensation and arising from that, Mr Dolan stated “I therefore award her no financial compensation”.

The IHREC today stated that “this is a significant case for the interpretation of Ireland’s employment equality law and how it impacts women in traditionally male sectors of employment”.

On the role of Assistant to the General Secretary, Mr Dolan stated from the GRA website, the vacancy is still open and should it be the case that the vacancy has already been filled Ms McManus should be appointed as a supernumerary.

Mr Dolan stated that Ms McManus “was, by far, the most suitable candidate for the position”.

The WRC has ordered the GRA to appoint Ms McManus to the role after she twice failed to be appointed despite being recommended by the interview board and an external recruitment agency for the role.

Ms McManus – who is a serving garda – failed to be appointed when she did not secure the required two thirds majority of members to vote in her favour at the GRA CEC.

In his ruling, Mr Dolan highlighted comments made by a CEC member prior to a vote by the CEC in November last year, where the member allegedly stated “This is a shitshow. We have to move forward. This vote will bury this association. I voted on the sole reason she’s suing the association… and you can tell her that”.

The member’s comments relate to Ms McManus instigating a gender discrimination claim in July 2020 against the GRA concerning her first failed attempt to secure the role and in last year's November vote, Ms McManus could only secure only 56pc of the vote, falling short of the required two-thirds majority required.

Finding that Ms McManus was victimised for instigating the gender discrimination claim against the GRA, Mr Dolan stated Ms McManus was victimised prior to the ratification process by at least one member of the CEC.

He said: “It is impossible to say what effect his statement outlined may have had on other members prior to the vote. The complaint of victimisation is well-founded.”

Ms McManus has been a member of An Garda Síochána since February 2000 and has held several positions since that time, including one for three years in the Garda Press Office and is currently assigned as a Garda instructor at the Continuous Professional Development Office at Drumad Garda station, Co Louth.

Ms McManus is highly qualified and has earned a degree in policing studies from the Garda College, a diploma and honours degree in education and training from Dublin City University and an honours masters degree in education, training and leadership, also from Dublin City University.

Instructed by Ms Áine Breathnach of IHREC, Ms Kiwana Ennis BL stated that the appointment to the position of Assistant to the General Secretary would be a significant promotion for Ms McManus but to date has been denied to her and this “has been a profound source of disappointment and distress” for Ms McManus.

In response to Ms McManus’s first failed attempt to be appointed to the role, a member of the interview board in a letter to the then GRA general secretary, dated July 8, 2020, stated that when he informed the members within his division about the outcome of the ratification vote, they expressed “extreme anger and frustration” with the CEC.

Ms Ennis stated that concerning the 2020 CEC vote, two members of the CEC had unsuccessfully applied for the Assistant to the General Secretary position being voted upon yet were present for the vote on the ratification of Ms McManus to the position.

Ms Ennis also highlighted an independent 2017 Ampersand Report into the leadership of the GRA.

The report found that “the ‘boys club’ metaphor reflects the reality of the 30:1 ratio of male to female membership of the CEC when the association’s membership is 27pc female”.

Ms McManus failed in her gender discrimination claim against the GRA after Mr Dolan stated “one cannot conclude that the CEC voted as it did due to the complainant’s gender. It is for this reason that I must now decide that the complainant as presented is not well-founded”.

The GRA rejected both claims and in relation to the claim of victimisation told the WRC that Ms McManus could not have been subject to victimisation on November 23, 2021 arising from her first complaint as the vote that month was more favourable in comparison to the February 13, 2020 decision and Ms McManus’s support within the GRA CEC had grown.

Commenting on the case, chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, Sinéad Gibney stated today: “The prohibition on victimisation is an important part of Ireland’s equality law, as it protects employees who raise complaints and confront discrimination. It takes courage to do this – courage that we’ve seen demonstrated by Tara in taking this case, and all others who call out such behaviour.

“Having provided legal representation to Tara in her case, we welcome this WRC decision and its order to appoint her to the position of Assistant to the General Secretary.”

The GRA has been contacted for comment.