A 50-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man in his 20s in south Dublin this morning.

Watch: Woman (50) leaves court after being charged with murder of man in Foxrock

Grace Miano, of Tudor Lawns in Foxrock, appeared at a special sitting of Dublin District Court at 9.30am in connection with the killing of Malawian national Limbani Mzoma (27), also known as Robert.

The 27-year-old man died after being stabbed multiple times at the house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock, where he also lived at around 11.30pm on Thursday night.

Before proceedings started, the Kenyan native, who was wearing a blonde wig, held her hands to her head for a period before appearing to pray silently to herself.

Miano has been remanded in custody to appear in Dun Laoghaire District Court next Friday.

