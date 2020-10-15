Warrant judge ‘kept in the dark’ by gardaí over intention to seize Patrick Quirke computer, ‘Mr Moonlight’ appeal hears

Patrick Quirke is appealing his conviction for the murder of Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan

The judge who issued a warrant for the search of killer Patrick Quirke’s home was “kept in the dark” by gardaí over their intention to seize his computer, the Court of Appeal has heard.

A number of incriminating Google searches were found to have been made on the computer, including “rate of human decomposition” and “human body decomposition timeline”.

Articles called “The five stages of decomposition” and “How the human body decomposes after death” were also found to have been clicked into. The evidence was a key part of the circumstantial case against Quirke (51).

On the third day of Quirke’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of love rival Bobby Ryan, his counsel complained the judge who issued the warrant was never told gardaí were going to be looking for a computer.

Bernard Condon SC also argued there were five errors “on the face of the warrant”.

Despite the concerns of the defence team, some evidence gleaned from the computer was allowed go before the jury by trial judge Ms Justice Eileen Creedon.

However, other incriminating Google searches, including ones for wife killers Joe O’Reilly and Brian Kearney, were ruled inadmissible.

The search warrant issue is one of 52 grounds of appeal being argued by Quirke’s legal team.

The farmer, of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, was jailed for life last year for the murder of Mr Ryan, a part-time DJ known as Mr Moonlight.

Mr Ryan (52) disappeared on the morning of June 3, 2011 after spending the night at his girlfriend Mary Lowry's home in Fawnagown, Co Tipperary.

Although married, Quirke had previously had an affair with Ms Lowry.

It was the prosecution’s case that Quirke killed Mr Ryan and hid his body in a run-off tank on Ms Lowry’s lands so he could rekindle the affair.

Quirke was said to have staged his discovery of the body two years later when his lease on the land was about to end.

Mr Condon said the search warrant was obtained by Detective Sergeant John Keane from Judge Elizabeth McGrath of the District Court on May 13, 2013, but was not executed until the morning of May 17.

The night before it was executed, Quirke was interviewed voluntarily by gardaí, and only left the garda station after 1am.

Mr Condon said that when getting the warrant, gardaí did not tell the judge they intended to invite Quirke back in for interview on May 16, before the execution of the warrant.

The barrister said that during the trial Superintendent Patrick O’Callaghan testified he had requested that Det Sgt Keane ensure computers be searched for at the Quirke home.

However, no mention of computers was made in the search warrant, Mr Condon said.

The document referred to clothing, footwear, keys and a mobile phone.

Mr Condon questioned the adequacy of the information provided to Judge McGrath.

He said it was clear a computer was what the gardaí were looking for, but no mention of this was made to the judge and there had been no explanation as to why she was not told.

Mr Condon went on to say there were five errors “on the face of the warrant”.

These included a blank space on the second line where Det Sgt Keane’s evidence on oath should have been.

He said the basis on which the judge was satisfied to issue the warrant was also not set out.

Mr Condon also said there was nothing on the warrant about the nature, time or location of the offence alleged or how items at Quirke’s home might be linked to the killing or its aftermath.

“The errors on the face of the warrant were substantial and were such that the warrants should not have been permitted,” he said.

Mr Condon said that if the judge had known Quirke was going to be interviewed voluntarily on May 16, she might not have issued the warrant and might have told gardaí to come back to her after that interview.

“They didn’t tell her any of this,” he said.

“A district judge is entitled not to be treated as a rubber stamp, not to be kept in the dark.”

He continued: “The evidence suggests there was a very specific intention to get computers. That was the priority, over and above clothing from two years earlier, which is an unlikely thing to be getting.

“There is just no explanation as to why they didn’t tell the district judge that.”

Mr Condon said computers can contain all manner of private information, such as medical information.

“When you seize a computer there ought to be some judicial scrutiny or process whereby computers are not searched willy-nilly,” he said.

One of the judges hearing the appeal, Mr Justice George Birmingham, observed there was now a “universal expectation” that gardaí would look for computers in the course of a serious investigation.

“Is there anything very surprising in the fact there would have been an interest in computers?” he asked Mr Condon.

The barrister agreed that there wasn’t, but said gardaí should have discussed this with the district judge when seeking the warrant.

The appeal continues before Mr Justice Birmingham, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy.

Online Editors