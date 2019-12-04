Warrant for arrest of 'Father Ted' actor McSorley

An arrest warrant has been issued for well-known actor Gerard McSorley after he failed to turn up in court to face a series of charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued for well-known actor Gerard McSorley after he failed to turn up in court to face a series of charges.

The 'Father Ted' actor was due to appear at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal after being arrested on November 26 for a breach of the peace.

The 69-year-old is also charged with damaging property while in the cell at Letterkenny garda station.

The charge sheet reads: "(You) did without lawful excuse damage property, to with, cell door by constantly spitting on it during your stay in Garda custody and covering same in saliva resulting in the cell having to be cleaned belonging to Chief Superintendent of Letterkenny Garda station."

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In