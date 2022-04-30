Warehouse worker (21) accused of assaulting man with knife

A WAREHOUSE worker assaulted a colleague before following him and damaging his car, it is alleged.

Badreddrine Benhamou (21) is accused of attacking the man, who suffered a cut to his face from a knife.

The case against him was adjourned when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Mr Benhamou, with an address at Roebuck Road, Dublin, is charged with assaulting a man and unlawful possession of a boxcutter knife in an incident at Worldwide Foods, Grants View, Greenogue Business Park, Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

He is further charged with criminal damage to a car at Peamount Road, Newcastle, Co Dublin.

The offences are alleged to have happened on October 15, 2020.

Garda Alan Dunne told Judge David McHugh the allegation was that there was a workplace altercation between two colleagues.

According to the prosecution, the alleged victim received cuts to his index fingers and a small cut to his face from the knife. He also suffered bruising from a number of punches to his face.

Mr Benhamou allegedly followed the man and caused damage to his car.

The knife allegedly involved was something used in the course of the accused’s employment, the garda said.

The DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court if jurisdiction was accepted.

Judge McHugh accepted jurisdiction after hearing the outlined allegations.