Waiter who stole perfume from Arnotts turned to shoplifting due to rising cost of living

Andrew Phelan

A HOTEL waiter who shoplifted perfume and designer clothes was finding it hard to make ends meet because of the rising cost of living, a court has heard.

Octavian Varvari had never been in trouble before and his “moral compass went completely askew” on the day, his defence said. Judge Bryan Smyth said there was “a certain amount of planning” behind the offences but told the accused he will be spared a conviction if he brings €525 to court.

