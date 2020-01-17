Vulture fund objects to Frank McNamara and Theresa Lowe’s €2.9m debt write-off over potential €4,100 tax bill

A vulture fund has said Frank McNamara and Theresa Lowe’s €2.9m debt write-off should not be approved due to a potential tax bill of just €4,100.

The High Court was today expected to approve personal insolvency arrangements to deal with debts of €3.7m and allow the former ‘Late Late Show’ musical director and his ex-television presenter wife hold on to their Co Meath home.

But a lawyer for the couple’s largest creditor, vulture fund Tanager, objected to the arrangement after raising issues over a €28,800 gift from a relative.

Barrister Rudi Neuman claimed the gift gave rise to a tax liability of €4,100 and as a consequence the personal insolvency arrangement the court had been prepared to approve would not return Mr McNamara to solvency.

Keith Farry BL, for Mr McNamara’s personal insolvency practitioner, disputed this and said that if the court accepted the musician’s affidavit evidence there would be no tax liability at all.

The court heard Mr McNamara stated in an affidavit the sum was split six ways between him, his wife and their four children, a move which meant it qualified for a gift tax exemption.

The dispute is set to delay a final decision on the personal insolvency arrangement by at least five or six weeks as Mr Justice Denis McDonald said he needed time to reflect on the matter before giving a judgment.

Last August, the High Court judge said he was “minded” to approve the arrangement, subject to clarification on certain issues.

But a final decision has been delayed twice since then after issues were raised by Tanager.

Mr Farry told the court Tanager seemed to want the personal insolvency application “to go on and go on and go on” and claimed there was “no reality” to its latest submission.

The vulture fund previously questioned whether Mr McNamara would be pursued by his late father’s estate over an estimated €62,000 in rent the musician was paid in respect of an inheritance property in the years before he sought the personal insolvency arrangement in 2016.

A letter from lawyers for the estate confirmed no debt was due or being sought.

But it emerged today Tanager has also been raising queries over a €28,800 gift from a relative.

Mr Neuman said the gift was not noted in the personal insolvency arrangement when it was voted on at a creditors meeting.

He said the fund had asked in a letter what the tax liability arising from this gift was and claimed the response received was “remarkable”.

The barrister claimed the splitting of the gift to avoid a tax liability was “wholly mala fides and an abuse”.

“It reminds me of various episodes of Fr Ted to be frank, about ‘the money was only resting in my account’,” said Mr Neuman.

“Now it was resting in my children’s accounts and my wife’s account.”

The barrister claimed Mr McNamara’s efforts to explain certain other issues had only given rise to further questions and that there had been “contradiction after contradiction after contradiction”.

“It undermines the entirety of the application. We cannot be confident with the figures or the evidence put before the court,” Mr Neuman claimed.

Mr Farry said the case had already been fully heard and his side had had “gone above and beyond” to deal with matters raised by Tanager.

He also pointed to a previous ruling by Ms Justice Marie Baker, which found the court did not have to absolutely guarantee an applicant’s ongoing solvency.

There just had to be a reasonable prospect of a return to solvency for an arrangement to be approved, he said.

