'Vulnerable' woman caught with drugs worth €24k given suspended sentence

A “vulnerable” Dublin woman who was caught with a variety of drugs worth almost €24,000 has received a three and a half year suspended sentence.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Priscilla Farrelly (33) fully co-operated with gardaí in searching her home after they had spotted her doing numerous street deals in her area.

Sean Gillane SC, defending, submitted that Farrelly had psychiatric problems due to her upbringing and was “vulnerable to pressure” to hold drugs for third parties. Farrelly, of Annesley Bridge Road, Clontarf, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis worth €16,018, over 3,600 Alprazolam tablets worth €7,284 and PVP or “snow blow” valued at €576 at her home on April 12, 2016.

She has one previous assault conviction dating back to 2009. Garda Caitriona Brody told Antonia Boyle BL, prosecuting, that she was on patrol in the Fairview area and saw Farrelly engaging in a suspected drug transaction on April 11, 2016.

She got a search warrant after she observed Farrelly carry out two more drug transactions later that day. Gardai were on their way to Farrelly's flat when they saw her do another street deal. Farrelly co-operated fully when she was arrested and showed gardaí where she had drugs stored at her premises.

She admitted she was selling drugs to pay off a €1,500 debt and that she sold “snow blow” every day to reduce this amount. Gda Brody agreed with Mr Gillane that his client had expressed relief when she was caught and had since turned her life around.

She agreed Farrelly had had a very rough childhood and had been a chronic drug user but now had support within her community and looked a lot healthier.

Mr Gillane submitted to Judge Martin Nolan that his client had not benefitted “a whit” financially from her actions and that she could be trusted not to come before the courts again.

Judge Nolan accepted that Farrelly was a vulnerable person and said he didn't think she had the fortitude to withstand coercion from third parties. He suspended the entire sentence for three and a half years.

Online Editors