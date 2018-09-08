A VOLUNTEER with a homeless charity caught with cocaine was earning €3,000 a week at the time and didn’t know what to do with his money, a court has heard.

Volunteer earning €3,000 a week bought cocaine as he 'didn't know what to do with money'

Shane Dowling (23) was caught with the drug after gardai stopped and searched him.

Judge David McHugh convicted and fined Dowling €200, telling the defendant that he now had a conviction for drugs.

Dowling, of The Grove, New Bettyglen, Raheny, admitted possession of cocaine before Blanchardstown District Court, as well as having the drug for sale or supply.

The incident took place at Kippure Park, Finglas, on March 16, 2017.

Garda Sean Kelly said he was on mobile patrol shortly after 10pm when he stopped and searched the defendant.

During the course of the search, cocaine with a street value of €1,920 was found.

Gda Kelly said Dowling was taken to Finglas Garda Station and charged.

The court heard that Dowling had five previous convictions, though none for drug-related matters.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin told the court that Dowling had been earning €3,000 a week at the time of the incident.

He was making a lot of money, he didn’t know what to do with it and foolishly bought the cocaine.

Mr MacLoughlin said Dowling was now working as a mechanic. He was single and had one child.

The lawyer said the defendant had addiction issues in the past but no longer had any problems.

Mr MacLoughlin also said that Dowling was a volunteer with a charity helping the homeless.

Judge McHugh made a destruction order for the cocaine.

Herald