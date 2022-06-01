Volkswagen fighting Irish emissions case despite £193m settlement in UK

Volkswagen is fighting an Irish test case over “Dieselgate” despite agreeing to settle claims over the emissions scandal in England and Wales for £193m (€227m) last week.

The massive controversy erupted in 2015 and has forced the German car manufacturer to pay out more than €30bn worldwide in fines, compensation, settlements and buyback schemes.

It involved the use of so-called “defeat devices”, which meant Volkswagen’s cars were certified as conforming to EU pollution standards when they were actually emitting more nitrogen dioxide than legally permitted.

However, in a test case being taken in Dublin Circuit Civil Court, Volkswagen Group Ireland Limited and Volkswagen Group have denied the plaintiff’s vehicle was fitted with software “knowingly and deliberately” designed to give false readings of emissions.

Volkswagen has also denied the plaintiff bought a car with a “cheat” system in its software designed to conceal or amend the true extent of emissions.

The case is being taken by motorist Mark Joyce, who is being represented by solicitor Stephen McGrath of Burns Nowlan LLP.

The Newbridge, Co Kildare, law firm has more than 100 other clients with claims in the pipeline.

Mr Joyce’s lawyers have told the court that the case was issued following a failure by the Government or State

consumer bodies to take any steps to protect and safeguard the consumer rights of

owners of Volkswagen cars in Ireland.

Volkswagen filed a defence earlier this year denying any fraud, negligence or breach of contract on its part.

It said that while Mr Joyce’s 2008 car had “a software function which amounted to a prohibited defeat device”, a software update was made available to address the issue.

It said that these “technical measures” were implemented on the vehicle in April 2017.

The case came before the Dublin County Registrar yesterday where Volkswagen was seeking an order for further and better particulars from Mr Joyce and a stay on the proceedings until these are delivered.

Particulars is a legal term for the details of a claim.

Volkswagen has claimed Mr Joyce has not adequately provided details of alleged misrepresentations made to him in respect of his car.

Mr Joyce’s side claims Volkswagen is using the motion as a procedural device to prevent his client’s proceedings from going to trial.

The plaintiff was represented in court by James Lawless BL, instructed by Mr McGrath.

Volkswagen was represented by Paul Fogarty BL, instructed by A&L Goodbody.

The hearing of the motion was adjourned to a date in July.

Last week, Volkswagen agreed to pay £193m to more than 90,000 drivers in England and Wales after it settled a UK High Court claim over the installation of emissions cheating devices in its vehicles.

The payments are being made without admission of liability, although Volkswagen did issue a statement “to sincerely apologise to their customers for the two mode software installed in the EA189 vehicles”.

EA189 was the name of a particular engine at the centre of the scandal.

In 2020, the Court of Justice for the European Union ruled that the software used to control emission testing “defeat devices” was illegal under European law.