Virgin Media allowed challenge decision in TV host equal pay case

A judge has given Virgin Media Television permission to challenge a Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) decision in an equal pay case brought by former presenter Sinéad Desmond.

Ms Desmond was co-presenter of the broadcaster's flagship morning show but resigned in 2017 and filed a claim for constructive dismissal following a row over her salary. She had been looking for pay parity with co- presenter Mark Cagney.

This was resisted by Virgin Media, which claimed Mr Cagney was "not an appropriate comparator" as unlike Ms Desmond he was a contractor rather than a member of staff.

The broadcasting company also maintained Mr Cagney's "star power" gave him an advantage in pay negotiations.

However, in a significant boost to Ms Desmond's case, WRC adjudicating officer Vivian Jackson found last September that Mr Cagney was an employee of Virgin Media in terms of the Employment Equality Acts and was a valid comparator for the purposes of her claim.

Virgin Media is now challenging that decision in the High Court.

Lawyers for the broadcaster secured leave to issue judicial review proceedings yesterday seeking to have the WRC decision quashed and a declaration that its investigation of Ms Desmond's complaint had been impaired by delay.

Conor Power SC, for Virgin Media, said his clients had not been put on notice that there was to be a preliminary decision on the issue. They also contend the WRC reached the decision without an adequate or proper hearing.

"It has been determined in a vacuum on papers in circumstances where neither party were on notice this was for adjudication by means of a preliminary decision," said Mr Power.

The decision made by WRC was "fundamental" to the case as Virgin will be arguing that comparing the terms of an employee against those of a contractor "wasn't a proper comparator", Mr Power said.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan said he was satisfied there were sufficient grounds to grant leave for judicial review.

But he noted a letter put before the court indicated the WRC had "a somewhat different view of the whole matter" to the view expressed by Virgin Media.

The full consideration by the WRC of Ms Desmond's claim is likely to be delayed as a result of the High Court case.

Ms Desmond joined TV3 as an employee in 2006 and worked there for 11 years. The station and its sister channels rebranded as Virgin Media in 2018. Mr Cagney left last year after two decades with the Ireland AM programme.

At a preliminary hearing in November 2018, lawyers for Ms Desmond told the WRC she performed "like work" with Mr Cagney and was therefore entitled to the same rate of remuneration. But Virgin Media's lawyers argued there were grounds unconnected with gender which rendered the rates of remuneration each received lawful under the Employment Equality Acts.

Virgin Media argued Mr Cagney was an "arms-length independent contractor" and unlike Ms Desmond had not been eligible for any form of contribution to a pension scheme or private healthcare.