Virgin Media allowed challenge decision in TV host equal pay case

The TV host had been looking for pay parity with former Ireland AM co-presenter Mark Cagney

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A judge has given Virgin Media Television permission to challenge a Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) decision in an equal pay case brought by former presenter Sinéad Desmond.

Ms Desmond was co-presenter of the broadcaster's flagship morning show but resigned in 2017 and filed a claim for constructive dismissal following a row over her salary. She had been looking for pay parity with co- presenter Mark Cagney.

This was resisted by Virgin Media, which claimed Mr Cagney was "not an appropriate comparator" as unlike Ms Desmond he was a contractor rather than a member of staff.

