breaking Violent boyfriend admits murdering pregnant Irish mum Ailish Walsh with scissors

Ailish Walsh was 22 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed 40 times by Liam Taylor

Ailish Walsh (GoFundMe) Expand

Close

Emily Pennink, Neasa Cumiskey and Maeve McTaggart

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant Irish girlfriend with a pair of scissors in an “exceptionally brutal” attack.

Ailish Walsh was 22 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed 40 times by Liam Taylor.

