A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant Irish girlfriend with a pair of scissors in an “exceptionally brutal” attack.

Ailish Walsh was 22 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed 40 times by Liam Taylor.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead after police were called to her flat in Rectory Road in Hackney, east London on the evening of December 15 last year.

At an earlier hearing, prosecutor Jane Osborne KC had said: “The attack was exceptionally brutal and carried out knowing Ms Walsh was carrying the defendant’s child.

“There was a 12-week scan picture and at 22 weeks it would have been fairly evident.”

She told the Old Bailey there was a “strong evidential link” between the defendant and the crime scene.

The victim’s father had arrived afterwards to find her covered in blood and unconscious in her bedroom

She was covered with a high visibility jacket with the defendant’s bank card in the pocket.

A pair of bloodied scissors were found nearby as well as two dumbbells.

CCTV footage captured Taylor, 37, entering through the communal entrance to the building earlier that evening at 8.36pm and leaving at 9.14pm.

Five minutes before he left, a female friend had phoned the victim and heard sounds of screaming and fighting in the background.

She had got in contact after Ms Walsh sent her messages to say she was trying to get Taylor out of the flat because he was taking drugs, the court heard.

Taylor, who had cocaine, cannabis and alcohol in his system, was arrested at his home early the next morning.

As he was taken into custody, he told police: “It’s crazy how one moment of madness can change your whole life.”

The court heard Taylor had previous convictions for attacking female members of his family.

He was jailed for 12 months for assaulting his mother with a metal pole and cautioned for headbutting his sister when she was 16.

Today, Taylor, of Hornsey, east London, pleaded guilty of Ms Walsh’s murder during a hearing at the Old Bailey.

Judge Alexia Durran remanded him into custody and adjourned sentencing for the preparation of reports.

She told him: “You have pleaded guilty to the most serious offence. There can only be one sentence. The only question will be how long it will be before the parole board considers your release.”

The case will return to the Old Bailey on May 10 to set a date for sentencing.

A GoFundMe raised more than £11,000 (€12,500) to fly Ms Walsh’s body back to her native Ireland.

"I would like to try and raise as much money as we can to help the family with the funeral costs and getting Ailish back home to Ireland to put her at rest and be back with her family,” organiser Teresa Cannon previously said.

“I know times are hard at the moment, but you cannot imagine how hard this is for her family and children so please, please no matter how much or how little every penny will help.”

Police were called to scene in North Hackney just after 10pm on December 15, following “reports of an unresponsive woman at an address in Rectory Road, N16,” a force spokesperson said.

Ms Walsh was pronounced dead at the scene “despite the best efforts of emergency services".

Following her death, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers called it “an incredibly sad incident” as he urged anyone with information about the tragedy to come forward.

"My thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.

“I want to reassure them and residents who will be shocked by what has happened in their community, we are working hard to establish what has happened.

"Anyone who witnessed anything out of the ordinary or has any information about this incident should contact police as soon as possible,” he said in a statement.