Victims face court fights on epilepsy drug as the State ‘drags its heels’

Josh (11), who suffers from foetal valproate syndrome after his mother Alison was prescribed sodium valproate for epileptic seizures. She says she was never warned of the risk of taking the drug, more commonly known as Epilim, while pregnant Expand

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Last December, a case revolving around the prescription of a seizure-controlling drug to a pregnant woman was settled for €12m without admission of liability.

The settlement was made in favour of a Co Carlow teenager who suffered neurological damage due to his mother taking sodium valproate during her pregnancy.

