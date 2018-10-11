Kenneth O’Brien was in "good form" the day before he went missing and his torso was found in a suitcase in the Grand Canal, one of the last known people to see him alive has said.

Kenneth O’Brien was in "good form" the day before he went missing and his torso was found in a suitcase in the Grand Canal, one of the last known people to see him alive has said.

Victim Kenneth O’Brien was in 'good form' day before he went missing - murder trial hears

A broadband installer who was carrying out routine work at Mr O’Brien’s home on the day and chatted with the father-of-one noted that he "didn’t seem too happy" about going back to work in Australia.

The jury has also seen CCTV footage which the prosecution has said shows murder accused Paul Wells (50), driving west out of Dublin towards the area in Co Kildare where Mr O’Brien’s remains were found.

The accused, of Barnamore Park, Finglas has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr O’Brien (33) at that address between January 15 and 16, 2016.

Mr Wells admitted to gardai that he shot him dead but said it happened when they struggled during a row after Mr O’Brien turned up at his home with a gun.

Mr O’Brien had wanted to have his own partner Eimear Dunne murdered and Mr Wells refused to kill her, the accused maintained.

He said he "panicked" and dismembered Mr O’Brien’s remains, which were later found in a suitcase and shopping bags in the Grand Canal in Co Kildare.

Today, Det Gda Gerard Byrne said he was called to a location in Sallins, Co Kildare on January 24, 2016 following a call from members of the public who had retrieved a bag from the canal and "had suspicions about what might be in the bag."

Garda underwater unit members search the canal near Sallins in 2016 for the body of Kenneth O’Brien. Picture: Collins

There were six people there when he arrived and he saw a heavy duty black Dunnes Stores, torn at the bottom, on the bank. He put on gloves and saw there was a black plastic bag with a small hole in it, tied at the top with cable ties.

He saw a "flesh-coloured object" and felt around the bag. It was an L shape and he believed it was a foot. He spoke to people at the scene who said a foreign national had asked Irish people to call the gardai.

Kenneth O'Brien

Det Gda Byrne made enquiries at houses along the canal bank and some people said they had CCTV cameras.

The following day, January 25, he was made aware that further remains had been fund in the wider search. He took further steps to canvas the area for CCTV in a number of commercial and private premises.

Gda Eoin Ferriter of the Garda Water Unit said he was part of the search team in Sallins on January 25. He recovered a heavy duty shopping bag that was tied at the neck and weighed down with red bricks.

Gda Sgt Eamon Bracken of the Water Unit said he retrieved a "heavy enough" bag from the canal bed. It was sealed tight.

Patrick Holligan, a Virgin Media broadband installer said he went to Mr O’Brien’s Lealand Road, Clondalkin home to carry out work on January 15, 2016.

Mr O’Brien, who was named on the account, was the sole occupant of the house. Mr Holligan told Mr O’Brien about the work he was doing.

Mr O’Brien was dressed casually in tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie top. The work took roughly an hour and he left at 11am.

Nobody else came to the house while he was there and he did not see Mr O’Brien talk to anyone on the phone but there were "maybe a couple of text messages coming through at the time."

There was no car in the driveway.

Mr Holligan later saw Mr O’Brien in a newspaper report and realised he was the person in the house.

In cross examination, Mr Holligan agreed with Michael O’Higgins SC, defending, that it was a routine call and in his statement he told gardai he "engaged in a bit of chit chat" with Mr O’Brien.

Mr O’Brien had said he "wasn’t overly looking for work" for the next couple of months as he had made some money in Australia.

"He was in good form but you didn’t think he was too happy about going back," Mr O’Higgins said of Mr Holligan’s statement.

"He was definitely in good form," he replied.

Mr O’Higgins asked him about the "second part" of what he had told gardai, about Mr O’Brien not being too happy about going back.

Mr Holligan said he could not really recollect but he did say it in his statement.

"At the time you made your statement, that was your impression," Mr O’Higgins said.

Mr Holligan had said in his statement he noticed Mr O’Brien charging his phone and picking it up a few times, but did not remember him speaking on it.

Garda Shona Nolan then brought the jury through a series of CCTV clips taken from footage at the back and side of Mr O’Brien’s home, Permanent TSB Bank in Finglas and locations around the north city.

The footage showed Mr Wells using the ATM at the bank on dates in late December 2015.

He was seen at Mr O’Brien’s home on December 28, when the two went in and out of the shed and looked at construction equipment.

He was seen at Mr O’Brien’s home again on January 11, 2016, the two men seen chatting, looking at work Mr O’Brien had carried out and shaking hands.

The next day, Mr O’Brien could be seen digging a hole in his back yard and placing wooden sheeting over it.

On January 13, 2016, Mr Wells was seen getting a "considerable" number of €50 notes from a teller at the Finglas bank, before going out to the ATM and withdrawing more cash.

He was seen making another withdrawal at the bank the next day. On January 15, Mr Wells was seen buying what was believed to be a SIM Card in the Meteor store on Henry Street.

Mr Wells was then seen driving back to the bank in Finglas, where he used the ATM.

On January 16, Mr Wells Audi was seen driving out towards Ardclough in Co Kildare.

The trial continues before a jury and Mr Justice Paul McDermott.

Online Editors