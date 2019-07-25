Veteran comedian Sil Fox denies sexually assaulting woman in Dublin bar

The alleged incident was recorded on CCTV.

Accused Sylvester (Sil) Fox (86), with an address at Wellington Lawn in Templeogue, appeared on station bail before Dublin District Court this morning charged with one count of sexual assault.

The assault allegedly took place at a named bar and restaurant in Dublin 2 on December 17, 2018.

Details of Mr Fox's arrest, charge and caution were by certificate and were handed into court by the presenting sergeant, Sgt Gail Smith.

Sgt Smith told the court that the DPP had directed summary trial of the case in the district court.

A summary or precis of the alleged facts was handed into court.

Judge Michael Walsh read the precis of the evidence and said he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the matter in the district court, where the penalties upon conviction are less severe.

No details in relation to the allegation were read out to the court.

Defence solicitor Michael French said he had received CCTV footage and statements in relation to the matter.

Mr French said his client was pleading not guilty to the charge and was seeking an early hearing date.

Judge Walsh adjourned the matter to a date in November for hearing.

Mr French sought legal aid, saying Mr Fox was an old age pensioner.

Judge Walsh assigned Mr French on free legal aid.

Mr French also sought reporting restrictions but Judge Walsh refused his application.

Mr Fox, wearing a dark blue suit, pale blue shirt and sky-blue tie and walking with the aid of a walking stick, stood in the dock when the case was called.

He was not required to address the court during the short hearing.

He was accompanied to court by a number of supporters.

Originally from Dublin's Liberties, Sil Fox followed his father into the tailoring trade. He later gave up a steady job in a hat factory to become a full-time comedian.

In recent years he has been a regular contributor to Liveline's 'Funny Friday' on RTE Radio 1.

Online Editors