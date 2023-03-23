| 9.1°C Dublin

Vet tells Roscommon eviction trial of giving injured dog lethal injection

David Lawlor from Navan, Co Meath, Martin O'Toole, Claremorris, Co Mayo, Paul Beirne, Boyle, Co Roscommon and Patrick Sweeney, Ramelton, Co Donegal. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Declan Brennan

A vet has told the Roscommon eviction trial that an injured dog at the scene of an attack was in distress before he gave it a lethal injection.

The property at Falsk, outside Strokestown, was repossessed on December 11, 2018, and security men were left to guard the farm house and lands. It is the State's case that five days later, at around 5am on December 16, 2018, a group of approximately 30 armed men, some wearing balaclavas, arrived at the rural property and attacked four of the security guards present.

