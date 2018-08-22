'Very, very unusual' - worker fired unfairly after floor cleaning row, Workplace Relations Commission hears

A COUNCIL contract worker was fired after a row with his boss when he misunderstood that he and a colleague were required to get down on their hands and knees to scrub a floor with Brillo Pads

Workplace Relations Commission adjudication officer Penelope McGrath found that the worker was unfairly dismissed following the row at a visitor centre in June last year and awarded him €280.

“He felt it was demeaning to him and that his meagre pay did not justify this direction,” she said.

Ms McGrath added that the worker and his boss each said “the other behaved inappropriately and aggressively”.

Ms McGrath said she found the decision to sack the worker was “unduly harsh”.

The award is comparatively small as the man was on a social employment initiative known as Gateway, which provides work experience to unemployed people on the Live Register.

Ms McGrath said the man “appears to have formed the possibly mistaken impression that he and his colleague were being asked to clean the whole floor area of 40 square metres on their hands and knees using Brillo Pads”.

She said his colleague confirmed in evidence that he got down on his hands and knees to clean the floor, but he advised Ms McGrath that this was only for an isolated spot.

Ms McGrath reported that the colleague “was not stopped from cleaning the floor with the Brillo Pad”.

She said there had been no previous rows between the worker and his boss, and the row was regarded by the colleague as “very, very unusual”.

Ms McGrath reported that the worker conceded that he told his supervisor to “f**k off”.

The worker was asked to leave the premises by his supervisor.

SPOTLESS

Ms McGrath said a delegation of visitors had been due to attend the centre towards the end of June last year and the supervisor was clearly anxious that it should be spotless.

The worker said the supervisor had been heavy-handed from the start, saying that if the premises were not spotless they would have to do it all over again.

The worker was sacked on August 8 after a recommendation from his line manager to the superintendent of parks.

In her findings, Ms McGrath noted that the sacked employee had an excellent work record.

