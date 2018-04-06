A mum-of-five who stole toys using a buggy was described in court as a "very good mother" who was under financial stress when she stole for her children.

'Very good mother' shoplifted toys for her children 'in difficult circumstances', court hears

Hearing that Elaine Joyce (41) already had 138 previous convictions, Judge John Lindsay said her circumstances were "quite sad" and put her on a one-year peace bond.

Joyce, of Briarfield Road, Kilbarrack, pleaded guilty to theft and public order offences. Gda Eimhin Matthews told Dublin District Court that Joyce entered the Smyths toy store at Airside Retail Park, Swords, on April 20 last year.

She hid a number of toys in her handbag and on the lower seat of a buggy. Joyce was stopped by security and some toys were recovered, but those in the buggy, which were worth €49, were not.

Separately, an altercation took place between several women outside a pub at Apple- wood Village, Swords, on November 13, 2016. Gardai saw Joyce "clench her fists and raise her arms in a manner that gave rise to the fear she was going to assault a garda or others".

Defence solicitor John Feaheny said Joyce was "by all accounts a very good mother" and was doing her best in difficult circumstances.

Online Editors