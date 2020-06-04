| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Very far from being in the public interest’ – why John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty have been hit with at least €50,000 legal bill

Gemma O&rsquo;Doherty and John Waters arriving at the High Court in Dublin. Photo by Steve Humphreys, 6th May 2020 Expand

Close

Gemma O&rsquo;Doherty and John Waters arriving at the High Court in Dublin. Photo by Steve Humphreys, 6th May 2020

Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters arriving at the High Court in Dublin. Photo by Steve Humphreys, 6th May 2020

Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters arriving at the High Court in Dublin. Photo by Steve Humphreys, 6th May 2020

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty have to pay the legal costs of the State and the Oireachtas, estimated to be at least €50,000, following their failed attempt to challenge emergency Covid-19 laws.

In Ireland, the general rule in civil litigation is that “costs follow the event”. In other words, the loser pays the costs for both sides.

But courts can deviate from this rule in exceptional circumstances.

Related Content