'Very far from being in the public interest’ – why John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty have been hit with at least €50,000 legal bill

John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty have to pay the legal costs of the State and the Oireachtas, estimated to be at least €50,000, following their failed attempt to challenge emergency Covid-19 laws.

In Ireland, the general rule in civil litigation is that “costs follow the event”. In other words, the loser pays the costs for both sides.

But courts can deviate from this rule in exceptional circumstances.

A prominent example of this was Angela Kerins’ action against the Public Accounts Committee.

Although the former Rehab Group chief executive lost her case in the High Court, the committee was ordered to pay two-thirds of her costs because she raised issues of “special and general public importance”. Ms Kerins later won in the Supreme Court.

In their case, Mr Waters and Ms O’Doherty argued they should not have to foot the bill for a two-day hearing as they had brought the proceedings “in the public interest”.

But the High Court did not buy this argument and they must now pay the legal costs of the Minister for Health and the Attorney General, who they sued, as well as the Dáil, Seanad and the Ceann Comhairle, who were notice parties.

In a written ruling, Mr Justice Charles Meenan set out the reasons for the decision.

Proceedings not in the public interest

Prior to the hearing, Ms O’Doherty described the legal challenge to restrictions on movement and other emergency measures as “probably the most important legal action taken in the history of the State”.

But the case fell at the first hurdle last month after she and Mr Waters were refused leave to bring a judicial review.

The threshold for leave is quite low, but Mr Justice Meenan found they failed to make an arguable case and rejected their opinions as “unsubstantiated” and “empty rhetoric”.

Mr Waters and Ms O’Doherty plan to appeal the decision.

They argued the High Court proceedings were “in the public interest” and that they should not be penalised with a costs order for having taken them.

The judge found that while there was no doubt the issues raised by the widespread restrictions were important matters of public interest, the manner in which the applicants conducted the proceedings meant they were “very far from being in the public interest”.

No engagement with key points

The judge said that after submissions were made by the Oireachtas setting out the factual background to the enactment of the legislation and regulations, he suggested Mr Waters and Ms O’Doherty make a submission of their own in response.

But they declined and also rejected the suggestion of a short adjournment to consider and, possibly, respond to the arguments against their application because of what they considered to be the “urgency” of the situation.

“The applicants did not engage with the case being made by the respondents and the Oireachtas in any meaningful way,” Mr Justice Meenan found.

“Rather, they proceeded with their application on the basis that as they were of the opinion they had an arguable case, this of itself, was sufficient for the court to grant them leave”.

Reliance on English legislation

Mr Waters and Ms O’Doherty cited an English Court of Appeal case as an authority for the proposition that costs should not be awarded against an unsuccessful party at the leave stage in a case.

But the judge said the English judgment was based on legislation that doesn’t apply in this jurisdiction and he was satisfied to deal with the matter under Ireland’s Legal Services Regulation Act.

This states that a party who is entirely successful in civil proceedings is entitled to an award of costs against the unsuccessful party, unless the court orders otherwise.

In making its decision the court must have regard to the conduct of the parties during the proceedings and the manner in which they conducted their case.

Order sought did not apply to case

Mr Waters and Ms O’Doherty sought a protective costs order. This is an order which a court can make to prevent litigants from being precluded from bringing valid claims merely on the basis of the costs involved.

But Mr Justice Meenan said such an order had “no application” in this case.

Legal sources said such orders have to be applied for before a case starts. This allows a court to place a limit on the eventual costs.

They are rarely sought in Ireland, but have been granted in environmental and technology cases.