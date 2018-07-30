Verdict in Gareth Hutch will not be ready before October

A VERDICT in the Special Criminal Court trial of three Dubliners accused of the murder of Gareth Hutch will not be ready before early October, a judge has said.

A VERDICT in the Special Criminal Court trial of three Dubliners accused of the murder of Gareth Hutch will not be ready before early October, a judge has said.

Siblings Jonathan (33) and Regina Keogh (41) together with Thomas Fox (31) have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Hutch.

A nephew of Gerry "The Monk" Hutch, the 36-year-old was shot dead in the car park outside Avondale House on North Cumberland Street on May 24, 2016.

It is the State's case that Mr Keogh was one of the gunmen, together with Mr AB who is not before the courts.

Prosecutor Paul Burns SC alleged that Regina Keogh was "central and fundamental" in the plan to kill Mr Hutch.

She helped to procure the use of protected witness Mary McDonnell's flat to stake out Mr Hutch's flat, he said.

Ms Keogh also gave surgical gloves to Mrs McDonnell for the gunmen to use and arranged for money to be sent to her brother after he fled to Belfast.

In relation to Mr Fox, Mr Burns alleged he was the getaway driver. He also retrieved the guns the night before the attack and brought them to Mrs McDonnell's flat.

The trial, which was ongoing for the last eight weeks, has now concluded before the Special Criminal Court.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh, said it had been "a long trial".

Judge Hunt said the verdict would be given "as quick as it can be done", however, he said it was "three trials within a trial", and the judges would have to consider the evidence against each co-accused.

Judge Hunt also said a verdict in the Freddie Thompson trial for the murder of David 'Daithi' Douglas would have to be given priority to this case.

The judge remanded the three co-accused in custody to October 8 when verdicts are expected.

