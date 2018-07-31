Verdict in 'Freddie' Thompson case due within weeks

Judges at the Special Criminal Court have again brought forward the date on which they will deliver a verdict in the case of Frederick ‘Freddie’ Thompson, who is accused of the murder of David Douglas.

Judges at the Special Criminal Court have again brought forward the date on which they will deliver a verdict in the case of Frederick ‘Freddie’ Thompson, who is accused of the murder of David Douglas.

Defence counsel Michael O’Higgins SC, for Mr Thompson (37), told the non-jury court today that "the passage of time" in this case had put Mr Thompson at a disadvantage and submitted it would not be possible to "record a safe verdict".

Last week, Mr O'Higgins told the three-judge court that he was "concerned" about the length of time it had taken for a verdict to be handed down.

In reply, Mr Justice Tony Hunt presiding, said the court would not be in a position to deliver judgment in Mr Thompson's case, whose trial closed last month, until October 1.

The court had commenced a “heavy trial” immediately after Mr Thompson’s case in which there were a lot of legal issues, the judge said.

However, Mr Justice Hunt told Mr O'Higgins today, during a brief hearing for the Regency Hotel shooting trial, that a verdict will now be handed down in Mr Thompson’s case on September 3.

Mr O’Higgins had previously asked for the matter to be put in for mention today, the last day of term, as he "may or may not" have a submission to make.

The barrister told the court today that he understands the Special Criminal Court has been busier in the last years than previously.

“Any comments I make is unrelated to the volume of work,” he remarked.

Mr O’Higgins said there were rules to provide that a trial in the Special Criminal Court should be the same as a jury trial. “I remember when I did trials in Green Street, the court went in to conclave and emerged five days later with a judgment,” he said.

The barrister submitted that if this has changed, it was not a useful change.

Counsel said he had concerns that there is a disadvantage to Mr Thompson as his trial had concluded at the end of May and a verdict was “being rendered” in September. “Any adverse verdict reached would be unfair to my client,” he submitted.

In summary, Mr O’Higgins said he was making the submission that the passage of time in this case had put Mr Thompson at a disadvantage.

“There were significant issues heard at the time, the significance of the credibility of a witness, with the passage of time this can only be impeded so it would not be possible to record a safe verdict,” said the barrister.

In reply, prosecution counsel Sean Gillane SC said the submission was “groundless” and could not be sensibly argued.

Mr Justice Hunt said the difficulty was not in reaching a decision but in the time it takes to prepare the reasons for a decision.

“The greater the time lapse that occurs, the greater the likelihood the judgment is impaired,” said Mr O’Higgins.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Hunt, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Flann Brennan, rose briefly before telling the court that a verdict will be delivered in Mr Thompson's case on August 30.

Mr Thompson, with an address at Loreto Road, Maryland in Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Douglas on July 1, 2016 on Bridgefoot Street in the south inner city.

The 10-day trial heard that the 55-year-old was shot six times shortly after 4pm, as he took a meal break at the counter in his partner’s shop, Shoestown. A semi-automatic pistol with its serial number removed was found next to his head.

The prosecution is not claiming Mr Thompson carried out the actual shooting.

However, the court has heard that his DNA was found in two alleged ‘spotter’ cars used in the shooting, and detectives also identified him in CCTV footage as the driver of one of the cars.

The prosecution case is that four vehicles and their occupants were operating in concert on the day and the court has seen CCTV footage of their movements.

These included the “ultimate murder vehicle”, the Mercedes that transported the shooter to and from the scene and the other three vehicles which included a Ford Fiesta, Mitsubishi Mirage and a Suzuki Swift.

Online Editors